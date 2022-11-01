Are brain exercises important? It’s not just our muscles that need exercise. The more we work our brains, the easier it is to remember and apply information. The practice of brain fitness is called neurobics. Neurobics can improve memory, boost thinking activity, improve mental clarity, and fight brain deterioration.

Routine, mindless tasks age the brain. To stay sharp, our intellect, attention, memory, and body all need training. A person's ability to think decreases when dendrites, branching offshoots of neurons that receive information, deplete. Neurons grow new outgrowths to compensate for the loss of the old dendrites. The human brain's neural networks are capable of changing and evolving at any age — you just have to help them.

5 Brain Exercises to Strengthen Your Brain

The basic principle of neurobics is using all five senses: touch, smell, sight, hearing, and taste. It’s important to combine your senses in unusual combinations and unexpected ways. Doing so creates new, associative connections between information types and promotes development. Each neurobic exercise should involve at least 2 senses. Given below are five brain exercises to strengthen your brain:

1) Exercises of Daily Life

Exercises should focus on activities that are unfamiliar to you. Anything new helps develop the brain. Some examples include taking piano lessons, or eating with your opposite hand. Try eating blindfolded, or take a new route to work or the gym. Play new games with friends, especially ones that focus on quick reactions or memorization. Doing 2-3 of these tasks each day helps develop the brain.

Depending on the person's health, memory retention may deteriorate over time. Exercises that engage the entire brain are crucial for this reason. A good capacity for reasoning is useless if your memory frequently fails in certain circumstances. Brain exercises to train memory don't have to be difficult.

You can practice memorizing by reading a book and retelling the tale to someone, making a mental list of the most recent groceries you purchased, or recalling the things you did the previous week.

2) Learn A New Language

A 2012 study found that being able to speak more than one language provides numerous cognitive benefits. Numerous studies have shown that bilingualism can increase levels of creativity, visual-spatial skills, and memory. Speaking multiple languages well may also make it easier for you to move between tasks and postpone the onset of aging-related cognitive deterioration.

The good news is that you can always benefit from learning a new language. Researchers claim that learning a new language at any point in your life can improve your memory and other mental abilities.

3) Play Music

Do you want a simple technique to sharpen your capacity for creativity? You might find a solution by playing some music. Compared to silence, listening to upbeat music helps people come up with more creative solutions. In other words, turning up some uplifting music can help you think more creatively and mentally.

Since our brain is capable of acquiring new abilities at any moment in your life, now is a great time to start learning how to play music. You can therefore learn to play an instrument like the piano, guitar, or even the drums at any age.

4) Visualization

Creating a mental image to represent information is known as visualization. The mental image could be a still image or an animated scene.

Everyday activities can include visualization practice. You can envision their route to and from the grocery store, as well as the items they will buy there, before going shopping, for instance. The secret is to visualize the situation as vividly and precisely as you can.

5) Meditate

We can strengthen our brains through brain exercises when they start forming new neural connections. The practice of meditation enhances many parts of our lives and is a powerful brain exercise. Without necessarily involving religious instruction, it focuses on breathing, emotion regulation, and spiritual growth. Because you focus on just one thing when you meditate, your ability to concentrate is enhanced. Additionally, it fosters self-discipline, self-assurance, and self-awareness because we rarely take the time to reflect on our lives and decisions.

Takeaway

Simple actions that require the brain's active participation can serve as effective brain training. Others are specific brain exercises intended to improve creativity, cognition, or memory.The brain can benefit from exercise by functioning better and having better connectivity between its various regions. This could shield the brain against aging-related deterioration.

People's preferences for the most enjoyable brain exercises are likely to vary. It might be a good idea to experiment with a variety of brain-training exercises first and then focus on the ones that make you feel the most satisfied or rewarded.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

