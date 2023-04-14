Breaking the plank world record: Tips for a stronger core and longer plank

Have you ever heard of the plank world record? It's a test of endurance and strength where the participant holds a plank position for the longest time possible.

In 2021, George Hood, a 62-year-old former Marine broke the world record by holding a plank for over eight hours. Impressive, right? If you're wondering how to do the plank, its benefits, or how to hold a plank longer, read on.

What is a plank?

Planking engages multiple muscle groups (Image via Pexels/Li Sun)

The plank is a simple exercise that works the core, shoulders, arms and glutes. To perform a plank, you need to get into a push-up position, but instead of lowering yourself to the ground, you hold the position for as long as you can.

Benefits of plank

Planking is a great exercise for strengthening the core muscles, which are essential for good posture, balance and stability. Planks also engage the upper body, lower body and back muscles.

Here are some of the benefits of plank:

Strengthens core muscles

Improves posture

Reduces back pain

Increases flexibility

Enhances balance and stability

How to do plank?

Practicing planking regularly can improve your posture (Image via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

If you're new to planking, start with a basic plank, and gradually work your way up. Here's how to do a plank:

Put your hands shoulder-width apart, and perform a push-up.

Maintaining your elbows directly beneath your shoulders, lower the body onto your forearms.

From head to toe, keep the body in a straight line.

Pulling your belly button towards the spine will help activate the core muscles.

For as long as you can, maintain the position.

Tips for holding a plank longer

Holding a plank for a few seconds is easy, but as you start pushing your limits, it can get challenging.

Here are some tips to help you hold a plank longer:

Practice regularly - The more you practice, the stronger the core muscles become, making it easier to hold a plank for longer.

Focus on your breathing - Take deep breaths, and exhale slowly to relax your muscles and avoid cramping.

Engage your glutes - Squeezing your glutes takes some of the pressure off the core muscles and help you maintain the position.

Keep your form correct - A straight line from head to your toes is crucial. Don't let your hips sag or lift them too high.

Increase the time gradually - Set a target time, and try to hold the plank for a few seconds longer each time.

Breaking the plank world record

The plank world record is over eight hours. (Image via Pexels/Werner Pfing)

Now that you know how to do the plank, let's talk about breaking the plank world record. George Hood, the record holder, attributes his success to his mental and physical strength.

Here are some tips to help you break the plank world record:

Train your mind - Planking for over eight hours requires mental toughness. Train your mind by practicing mindfulness, visualization and meditation.

Build your endurance - Gradually increase the time you hold a plank, and try different variations like side planks and single-leg planks.

Fuel your body - Have a healthy diet rich in protein, fiber and healthy fats to fuel your body and give you the energy you need.

Stay hydrated - Drink plenty of water before and during the plank to prevent dehydration.

Stay positive - Have confidence in your ability to set a new record. Embrace a supportive community to help you achieve your goals or even a plank world record.

Planking is a simple yet effective exercise that can help you build a stronger core, improve posture and reduce back pain. If you want to push yourself further, you can challenge yourself to hold a plank for a longer time or even attempt to break the plank world record.

Remember that it's essential to listen to your body and take breaks, if necessary, to avoid injury. With regular practice and determination, you, too, can achieve your plank goals and build a stronger, healthier body. So, grab a mat; get into position, and start planking today.

