Building Strong Bones: The 8 Best Exercises for Osteopenia

Exercises for osteopenia help strengthen the bones. Osteopenia, often known as "pre-osteoporosis," is defined as low bone density as shown by a bone density test. Even while osteopenia has a lower density than usual, it does not have as much bone loss as osteoporosis. Although it doesn't always cause osteoporosis, it is thought to be a risk factor.

An osteopenia diagnosis serves as a reminder to strengthen these regions, counteract bone loss, and stop fractures before they happen.

Exercises for osteopenia reduce the incidence of falls and fractures by strengthening bones and enhancing balance and coordination.

Best exercises for osteopenia

Exercises for osteopenia help build strong bones. (Image via Unsplash)

Osteopenia becomes a serious problem when it escalates to osteoporosis. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including exercises for osteopenia can make a difference.

1) Weight-bearing exercises

Exercises for osteopenia involving weight bearing require you to maintain your balance while working against gravity. These exercises aid in promoting the growth of new bone and raising bone density. Walking quickly, running, hiking, and dancing are a few examples. Try to engage in weight-bearing exercise for at least half an hour most days of the week.

2) Resistance training

Building and preserving bone density need strength or resistance exercise. Include movements such as leg presses, lunges, and squats that work for the primary muscular groups. To build muscle and strengthen bones, progressively increase resistance with weight machines, free weights, or resistance bands.

3) Tai chi

Tai Chi is a low-impact form of exercise that incorporates meditation, deep breathing, and gentle motions. This age-old Chinese method is a great option for those with osteopenia because it has been demonstrated to increase balance and coordination while lowering the risk of fractures and falls.

4) Yoga

Another low-impact workout that enhances strength, flexibility, and balance is yoga. Weight-bearing positions that load the bones and promote bone remodeling include downward-facing dog and standing poses. Furthermore, yoga's emphasis on correct alignment and posture helps support stronger bones.

5) Swimming

Even though swimming does not need weight bearing, it provides a low-impact alternative for people with joint problems. Swimming laps or water aerobics can help maintain general strength and enhance cardiovascular fitness without overstressing the joints.

6) Pilates

Pilates is a full-body exercise workout that prioritizes muscular endurance, flexibility, and core strength. Weight-bearing components are incorporated into many Pilates movements, which promotes bone health. Balance and coordination are also improved by deliberate and controlled motions.

7) Cycling

Riding a bicycle is a great cardiovascular workout that is easy on the joints. Whether you ride outside or on stationary cycles, cycling is a great way to stay in shape without overstressing your bones. If you want to step up the intensity of your riding practice, think about adding interval training.

8) Balance exercises

Increasing balance is essential for preventing falls, particularly in those who have osteopenia. Easy balancing exercises that help improve stability and lower the risk of fractures include heel-to-toe walking, standing on one leg, and utilizing a balance board.

What to avoid if you have osteopenia

Avoid stooping and bending if you have osteopenia. (Image via Unsplash)

Certain movements and activities put excessive strain on fragile bones, particularly the spine's vertebrae. You run the risk of breaking these bones when you twist at the waist or curve the back forward. Thus, exercise caution when:

extending downward

stooping over

quickly bending at the waist

hefty object lifting

shivering down your spine

taking any action that raises the risk of a fall

Before adding exercises for osteopenia to the workout regimen, always get advice from your healthcare provider or a certified fitness specialist, particularly if you already have health issues. Always keep in mind that consistency is essential, and engaging in fun activities will keep you motivated as you work towards improved bone health.

Maintaining a healthy diet and taking medicine are essential for controlling osteopenia, but regular exercise can also be quite helpful.