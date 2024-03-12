Can Constipation Cause Nausea? Look at 6 Reasons About Why This Happens

Constipation is experienced by everyone at different points in their lives and due to multiple reasons, but what gathers our attention is the question – can constipation cause nausea?

Constipation refers to the inability to pass stool out of your body comfortably, while nausea refers to the queasy feeling in your stomach which can lead to a bitter taste in the mouth as well, causing the person to feel the urge to vomit.

Constipation and nausea are both very uncomfortable feelings on their own. However, distress reaches its peak when they both begin to occur together. Understanding the topic “Can constipation cause nausea” becomes important if you are willing to manage the associated symptoms effectively.

6 Reasons About "Can Constipation Cause Nausea?"

So, coming back to the question “Can constipation cause nausea”. Well, as one would expect, the answer is yes, of course! Constipation and nausea are two problems related to our gut. Therefore, one of them is surely expected to affect the other. Let’s look in detail at why improper and difficult bowel movements can cause nausea.

1. Toxin Buildup

Can constipation cause nausea if toxins build up in your body? (Image by Stockking on Freepik)

Passing out stool is important as it helps to remove several toxins from the body. Therefore, when the gap between your tours to the washroom is too long, like less than three times a week, toxins start to build up in your gut. These toxins give you that weird, nauseating feeling.

2. Skipping Meals

Constipation makes you lose your appetite (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

When a person is experiencing constipation, their GI tract loses its balance and thus, they also start to skip their meals. This can be the reason behind nausea and vomiting-type feelings. Hence, one must avoid skipping their meals even if they are feeling unwell.

3. Bacterial Attack

Can constipation cause nausea? Yes, it can be a reason! (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Just as toxins begin to rise when stool is in your body for a long period of time, bacterial buildup also increases. These bacteria can cause a bloated stomach and nausea, which makes it necessary to have regular trips to the washroom.

4. Intestinal Blockages

Colon cancer is an increasing threat and research is underway to find a cure (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

If you are experiencing that you feel the urge to poop but are still not able to do it somehow, then there may be an underlying health condition trying to signal you. These conditions can range from intestinal blockages to colon cancer. Therefore, it is necessary to get yourself tested if these are the symptoms you are having.

5. Dehydration-Related Uneasiness

Can constipation cause nausea? (Image by Yanalya on Freepik)

Who does not know the importance of water for our bodies in today's times? Low water levels in the body can cause dry stool and make passage through the anus difficult. Low water levels can also cause nausea, so proper consumption of water and electrolytes is necessary.

6. Unhealthy Lifestyle and Routine

Can constipation cause nausea? Your poor lifestyle choices may be the reason (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Nothing can suffice the need for a healthy lifestyle for a healthy body and having a poor routine can impact our bodies in a much worse way than we can possibly imagine. Improper eating habits, consumption of foods you are allergic to, and reluctance to exercise are some of the reasons behind experiencing these uncomfortable symptoms that you should look into.

Therefore, you might have gotten the answer to your question “Can constipation cause nausea?” There can be many reasons, which may or may not be a serious threat to your health. We all have heard that “a happy gut means a happy life”, which signifies how important it is to look into these symptoms and seek professional care at the earliest.