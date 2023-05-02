Can dandruff cause hair loss? This is a question many people ask nowadays. Dandruff is a common scalp condition that causes flaky skin to appear on the scalp.

While its' not typically a serious medical condition, it can cause embarrassment and discomfort. Some people also wonder whether dandruff can lead to hair loss. In this article, we explore the link between dandruff and hair loss, as well as some preventive measures you can take to avoid both.

Can dandruff cause hair loss? Understanding the link

How can dandruff cause hair loss? (Image via Unsplash)

Dandruff can cause hair loss in several ways. First, the constant itching and scratching that come with dandruff can damage the hair follicles.

That can lead to hair breakage and thinning over time. Additionally, when the scalp is inflamed from dandruff, it can affect the hair growth cycle. The hair follicles may become dormant or stop producing hair altogether. That can lead to a condition called telogen effluvium, where large amounts of hair fall out at once.

Preventive measures for dandruff and hair loss

Dandruff can cause hair loss. (Image via Pexels)

Now you got an answer to 'can dandruff cause hair loss,' the good news is that you can take several preventive measures to avoid both dandruff and hair loss.

Here are a few to consider:

1) Keep your scalp clean and moisturized

One of the most important things you can do to prevent dandruff and hair loss is to keep your scalp clean and moisturized.

Use a gentle shampoo and conditioner thats' formulated for your hair type, and avoid overwashing your hair, as that can strip it of its natural oils. You can also use a leave-in conditioner or hair oil to keep the scalp moisturized and prevent dryness.

2) Use anti-dandruff shampoo

If you already have dandruff, using an anti-dandruff shampoo is an answer to 'can dandruff cause hair loss'.

These shampoos can help control the condition and prevent more hair loss. Look for a shampoo that contains ingredients like salicylic acid, selenium sulphide or ketoconazole, as these can help reduce the flaking and itching associated with dandruff.

Make sure to follow the instructions on the bottle carefully, as some anti-dandruff shampoos can be harsh on the scalp if overused.

3) Avoid heat styling and chemical treatments

Heat styling tools like flat irons and curling irons can damage hair and make it more prone to breakage and hair loss.

Chemical treatments like hair dye, perms and relaxers can also weaken the hair and cause it to fall out. If you must use heat styling tools or chemical treatments, make sure to use a heat protectant spray, and seek professional help from a stylist who can minimize damage.

4) Practice good hair care habits

Finally, practicing good hair care habits can help prevent both dandruff and hair loss.

That includes things like using a wide-tooth comb to detangle your hair instead of a brush, avoiding tight hairstyles like braids and ponytails that can pull on the hair, and using a satin or silk pillowcase to reduce friction and prevent hair breakage while you sleep.

We hope this article has answered the question "Can dandruff cause hair loss?" and provided you with useful information on how to prevent both conditions. By following the preventive measures outlined above and seeking professional help if required, you can maintain a healthy scalp and minimize the risk of hair loss.

