Postpartum hair loss tends to be common in women after childbirth. This is because changes in woman’s hormonal level during the pregnancy can significantly improve the health of their hair.

The higher levels of estrogen allows your hair to grow thicker and faster at the time of pregnancy. After giving birth to a child, these hormonal changes quickly drop back to normal, which can lead to a significant amount of hair loss, which is referred to as postpartum hair loss.

In this article, we will discuss the possible treatments for postpartum hair loss along with vitamins that you can incorporate into your routine for better hair health.

Well-balanced diet can help with hair growth (Image via Pexels/Jill Wellington)

Postpartum Hair Loss Treatment

Postpartum hair loss can be distressing for any woman coupled with other symptoms of postpartum, including insomnia, mood swings, and fatigue. The time frame for hair loss in women can vary from three to six months after giving birth to a child. However, it is not a permanent condition and tends to get resolved on its own. Here are some of the measures that you can take for postpartum hair loss treatment:

Follow the Well-Balanced Diet

Eating a well-balanced diet is crucial for your hair health. This means eating foods that are rich in nutrients like magnesium, protein, biotin, and vitamins that will boost your hair growth.

Using Appropriate Shampoo

There are also numerous options available in the market for shampoos and hair oils, which promotes hair growth as their ingredients will help in increasing the volume and thickness of your hair.

Avoid Heat on Your Hair

Using heat on your hair such as straightening and blow-drying along with damaging hairstyles can further damage your hair. This is why it is suggested to minimize the use of styling products which will help in preventing further hair damage and hair loss.

Proper hair care (Image via Pexels/Element Digital)

Postpartum Hair Regrowth

Postpartum hair loss can also be a result of various other factors such as stress, hormonal changes, poor nutrition, environment, certain medications, and more. Here are some other measures that you can take for postpartum hair regrowth:

Avoid any chemically based treatments for your hair.

Avoid tight hairstyles and accessories. Instead, opt for Barrettes and Scrunchies.

Be gentle with your hair, like keeping it clean, using a wide tooth comb, making use of good conditioning, and more.

Vitamins for Postpartum Hair Loss

Here are some of the vitamins for hair growth that you can incorporate into your routine:

Biotin – Biotin will help in boosting hair growth and can be found in the foods such as mushrooms, egg yolks, seeds, nuts, sweet potatoes, and more.

Vitamin E – Vitamin E will help in enhancing hair growth and will help in reducing hair loss. It can be easily found in foods such as pumpkins, nuts, red bell peppers, and more.

Omega 3s – Omega 3 will help with the hair fall by boosting hair growth, strengthening your hair, and nourishing follicles.

Vitamins for hair growth (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Overall, postpartum hair loss is not a permanent condition and can be effectively treated. But you can consult a medical professional if it appears that your hair loss is more prolonged and severe.

