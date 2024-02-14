Can ginger improve your scalp health? The answer may surprise you

We all love intriguing hair care or scalp health hacks, but using ginger might be weird for some. If they involve natural ingredients available right in our kitchen, even better, right? One such talked-about ingredient is ginger.

Yes, the humble spice that adds warmth and tang to our dishes and teas is under the spotlight for its potential hair benefits, but does it live up to the hype? Could ginger help improve your scalp health? Here's all the scoop you need to know.

Ginger is more than just a kitchen staple

Gingerol helps in reducing inflammation (Image via Unsplash/Uzair Ali)

Ginger, scientifically known as Zingiber officinale, is a spicy root known across the globe for its aromatic flavor and health benefits.

You've probably had a good old ginger-lemon tea to soothe that sore throat. But little did you know that ginger (specifically 6-gingerol, a compound found in it) could also play a role in hair conditions.

As ginger is getting a lot of hype for hair care, there are anecdotes and personal experiences claiming miraculous hair growth. But how much truth is there to these stories? Let's examine the clinical evidence.

Different ways to use ginger for hair growth

Research conducted to study the effect of 6-gingerol on hair growth showed some surprising findings. Contrary to popular belief, the study noted a reduced rate of hair growth when tested on mice and human follicles.

In fact, the reduction led researchers to propose that ginger might even help in intentional hair removal.

Ginger on your scalp: Don't ignore safety

Do a small patch test before apply ginger on your scalp (Image via Unsplash/Tim Mossholder)

Ginger might brighten our meals, but it's not everyone's friend when applied topically. Before you get carried away and start rubbing gingerly on your scalp, remember to perform a patch test.

Apply a little ginger on the inside of your elbow. Wait for 24 hours, and keep an eye out for any reactions like a red rash, itchiness or burns. If your skin reacts negatively, it's best to avoid using ginger on your scalp.

Home-spa solutions: Ginger-based hair treatments

Despite lacking substantial scientific backup, the internet is brimming with ginger-based hair care DIYs. If you enjoy exploring natural remedies, you might fancy indulging in a ginger hair spa at home.

Pick your potion: Ginger juice, oil or extract

Drinking ginger juice or shots can also help. (Image via Unsplash/Conscious Design)

Turn a piece of fresh ginger root into a natural scalp massage tool, or blend it to get ginger juice. Apply this homemade concoction all over your hair, and let it work its magic.

Perhaps the charm of essential oils attracts you more? Ginger essential oils diluted with a carrier oil like jojoba or coconut oil could be your go-to. As you apply them on your hair and scalp, enjoy the spicy, invigorating aroma before you rinse it out after 15 -30 minutes.

Pamper yourself: Ginger hair mask

Pair ginger juice, essential oil or extract with an equal portion of a carrier oil, and you have a nourishing hair mask. After massaging it on your scalp and distributing it through your hair, cover with a cap. Let the mask sit for 30 minutes before washing it out.

Remember, ginger can go from being a hero to zero if its use isn't moderated. While taking ginger in the form of teas, capsules or tablets, ensure that you follow the instructions. Any stomach distress should signal immediate discontinuation of ginger supplements.

Navigating the world of traditional hair care methods doesn’t mean leaving caution by the wayside. Consult with a healthcare professional first, particularly if you have pre-existing conditions or take any medications.

Overall, remember that hair care goes beyond rituals and recipes. It's as much about celebrating and caring for what you have as it's about exploration. A ginger-infused hair mask might not revolutionize your hair, but it could bring a refreshing twist to your self-care routine.