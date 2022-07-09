Ginger Juice: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Ginger juice is made from fresh ginger (Zingiber officinale) combined with water. The simple-to-prepare juice provides all the health benefits of ginger without having to cook or prepare a meal from scratch.

It's believed that ginger was discovered by ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius. For ages, ginger has been regarded as a symbol of wealth and fertility and has been prized for its medicinal and therapeutic properties.

Among the healthiest (and most delicious) spices on the planet, ginger belongs to the Zingiberaceae family and is closely related to turmeric, cardamom and galangal.

It can be used fresh, dried, powdered, or in oil or juice form and is a common ingredient in most dishes.

Ginger juice, in particular, has some interesting health benefits. From being used as a remedy for cough and cold, acne, joint pain and bad breath, it's also known to help relieve indigestion, high blood pressure, pain and inflammation.

Although there's little scientific evidence to support these claims, let us check out some interesting facts about ginger juice:

Ginger Juice: Nutritional Facts

The USDA provides the following nutritional information for a 30 mL serving of ginger juice:

Calories: 20 grams

Fat: 0 gram

Sodium: 0 mg

Carbohydrates: 5 grams

Fibre: 0 grams

Sugars: 0 grams

Protein: 0 grams.

Ginger juice does not provide substantial vitamins or minerals. The aforementioned amount of ginger juice contains 417 mg potassium, which is around 8.9 percent of the daily amount given by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Certain vitamins and minerals are present in trace amounts in fresh whole ginger. A quarter cup of ginger slices, for instance, has 1.2 milligrams of vitamin C. If you consume 2,000 calories per day, this modest quantity represents only 2% of your total recommended daily intake.

A quarter cup of ginger contains 99.6 mg or 3 percent of the daily value for potassium, 10.3 mg or 3 percent of the daily value for magnesium, 2 percent of the daily value for vitamin B6 and 1 percent of the daily value for niacin and folate. However, if you consume ginger juice instead of whole ginger, you are unlikely to receive more than trace levels of these micronutrients.

Health Benefits of Ginger Juice

Here's a look at some health benefits and uses of ginger juice:

1) Good for Digestion

Ginger is frequently used to alleviate stomach pain, reduce nausea and vomiting, relieve indigestion, treat diarrhea, stimulate appetite and even diminish symptoms of morning sickness or chemotherapy. It's claimed that consuming ginger juice, salt and lime either before or after a meal can facilitate digestion.

Scientists are unsure of the exact mechanism by which ginger offers these benefits, but they do know that ginger contains components that stimulate the creation of digestive fluids and saliva. More research is necessary to ascertain if the juice indeed offers these benefits.

2) Lowers Blood Pressure

Ginger may help reduce blood pressure in people younger than 50, according to research. It can also help reduce total blood cholesterol and low density lipoproteins (bad cholesterol), which can lead to heart disease.

The rhizome has also been discovered to aid in blood thinning by preventing platelets from sticking together.

While this may benefit some, it poses a risk to others. For instance, those scheduled for surgery are typically advised to avoid ginger and other foods that thin the blood.

3) May Relieve Cold and Cough

For ages, the rhizome has been used for its anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties, especially to relieve symptoms of cold and cough. Consuming its juice with dried pepper can help clear the lungs of mucus and congestion.

To treat coldd, it's advised to combine equal parts ginger juice and honey and consume it warm at least two to three times per day. However, these findings need to be confirmed by solid research.

4) May Help Relieve Pain

Ginger juice is renowned for its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. Mixing a tablespoon of the juice with olive oil and massaging it into the skin is considered a highly effective treatment for back pain.

Additionally, it can alleviate toothache and migraine headache pain. It's advisable to place a little piece of ginger between your cheek and affected tooth and allow the natural fluids to work. Juice of ginger and honey can also help relieve migraines.

Though these remedies have been used in many cultures, there is as of yet not much scientific evidence to suggest that they work.

5) Cures Bad Breath

Ginger water may work miracles for bad breath and spare you from humiliating circumstances. Vitamin C present in the juice can help eliminate the germs in the mouth that produce bad breath.

6) May Prevent Cancer

Studies in animals and in the laboratory suggest that ginger may also help lower inflammation and cancer risk. According to a 2013 scientific study, ginger's anti-inflammatory properties can help in cancer prevention.

The aforementioned health benefits make ginger a veritable powerhouse of health and nutrition. Nowadays, ginger shots are gaining huge popularity as a superfood. Whether or not you reap all the above-mentioned benefits, ginger juice is sure to make you feel rejuvenated.

