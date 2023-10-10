Can you sleep with a tampon in? Tips to avoid toxic shock syndrome

There's a lot of confusion if you're deciding what to do when you want to sleep with a tampon in. Is it safe? Is it deadly? These are some of the questions that a lot of us are worried about.

Many feel extremely uncomfortable wearing a sanitary napkin. If you're one of them, a tampon might be your best friend. Tampons are small cylindrical cotton pads that, if inserted properly, make you feel like you're not wearing anything.

Sleeping with a tampon is far more comfortable than sleeping with a pad. The only thing to be careful about is how long a nap you're going to take.

You can safely wear a tampon for about eight hours, which means you can sleep in it for the same period. However, it's advised to avoid using one during your sleep if you're in the mood for a long nap during the holidays or during the weekends.

Wearing a tampon for more than eight hours can put you at risk of toxic shock syndrome and many other health issues.

What happens when you sleep with a tampon in?

Using a tampon for more than eight hours can give you TSS, which is a bacterial infection with many severe symptoms like :

Headaches

Redness of the eyes

Lower blood pressure

Sunburn like rashes

Kidney Failure

Liver Failure

Muscle pain

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

You'd rarely get toxic shock syndrome from wearing a tampon, but it's not impossible. Wearing a tampon for more than eight hours increases your odds of getting TSS.

Tips to sleep with a tampon in without any risks

Tampons are extremely comfortable and easy to use, but there are a few things to be taken care of when you're planning to sleep with a tampon in.

1) Beware of the mighty snooze button

The best practice to follow when you want to sleep with a tampon in, is to put an alarm clock so that you can wake up within eight hours to change it.

That saves you from oversleeping and not being able to change the tampon in the aforementioned time period.

2) Set the timing right

It's advised that you put the tampon in right before you sleep so that you're able to enjoy a full eight-hour nap without any disturbances.

Putting the tampon a couple of hours before you go to bed just brings you closer to the eight-hour finish line, resulting in you cutting your sleep short.

3) Choose the correct absorbency according to your flow

There're different levels of absorbency when it comes to tampons, from light to ultra. Knowing your flow is the key to choosing the appropriate tampon that suits your bleeding most accurately.

4) Use a panty liner for added protection

It might be a good idea to pair your tampons with some panty liners or even with a sanitary napkin to avoid any leakages. If you do end up sleeping with a tampon for more than eight hours, panty liners can work as a great backup for extra support.

What to do if you think you have TSS?

If you accidentally spend more than eight hours sleeping with a tampon in, don't panic.

Just take the tampon out, and wait for a while before you put on another one to minimise the possible bacteria growth. Look out for the symptoms discussed above, and if anything troublesome comes up, contact your doctor as soon as possible.

Using a tampon for a long period of time can also cause issues like vaginal odor, discomfort and excessive discharge. These symptoms are less severe than TSS but shouldn't go untreated. Hence, make sure to have a conversation with your gynecologist if you're noticing any changes.

The bottom line is, if you want to sleep with a tampon in, you can. As long as you're ready to wake up in under eight hours, and don't forget to change it, you're good to go.

Just keep the aforementioned tips in mind, and follow them to avoid any health-related issues because of sleeping with a tampon in.