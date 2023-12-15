Can we stop eating meat? Benefits of following healthy vegetarian dietary habits

With a wide variety of dietary choices, the idea to stop eating meat has been getting all the attention these days because of its linked health benefits. By not consuming meat, not only are we improving our overall well-being but also helping Mother Nature.

There are various benefits that come with not having excessive meat, such as a better overall health, fewer heart-related conditions, improved gut health, and many more. In this article, we will further learn about how we can stop eating meat, its benefits, and the alternative foods that we can consume in our daily diet.

What happens when you stop eating meat?

We can consider stopping eating meat as it makes us gain extra weight. (image by wayhomestudio on freepik)

As much as the majority of people like having meat, it is necessary to know its merits and demerits. Here are some benefits you get if you stop eating meat:

#1 Maintained overall health

A healthy body needs a healthy diet. (image by freepik on freepik)

There is an intense connection between meat intake and enhanced health. People who are vegetarians and those who take vegan diets are less likely to be affected by heart-related issues and cancer. Diets that contain plant-based food show a positive impact on the resistance to insulin and lesser chances of getting type 2 diabetes.

#2 Managed weight

(Image by Freepik)

Another benefit of not eating meat includes less chances of being overweight. People who take plant-based diets are more likely to shed more pounds quicker than people who consume meat.

It is advised to have a quality diet routine as it helps maintain overall health. Reducing meat intake and adding more foods which contain essential nutrients like vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids is necessary.

#3 Improved heart health

(image by freepik on freepik)

Limited meat intake shows great results with regard to heart-related problems. Reduction of fatty cuts of red meat and adding more plant-based foods, keeping all the nutrients in mind, will help prevent heart diseases. Remember to make a strategic diet plan that includes more fatty fish and less processed meat to help improve your cardiovascular well-being.

#4 Enhanced gut health

(Image by katemangostar on Freepik)

Gut health is very important for the body. What you are eating directly affects gut health and it is necessary to nourish beneficial gut bacteria. Animal proteins do not have a positive impact on the gut whereas plant-based foods containing plant proteins and polyphenols help in improving gut health. Reduction of excess meat consumption will lead to a healthier gut microbiome.

#5 Lowered risk of cancer

(Image by Freepik)

Giving up on eating meat can reduce the risk of colorectal and other cancers. Cancer development can be controlled by plant-based foods as they provide a protective impact against cancer. Meat containing saturated fats and carcinogenic compounds is a matter of concern when it comes to overall health. To avoid cancer risks, it is advised to add more plant-based foods to your diet.

#6 Better environment

(image by jcomp on freepik)

Limiting red and processed meat intake can help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%. Opting for a healthier approach like vegetarian, pescatarian, and vegan options not only contributes to an individual’s health but also decreases environmental issues.

#7 Increase in energy

Can we stop eating meat?(Image by Freepik)

People who eat less meat tend to have more energy and work more efficiently. It happens because plant-based foods are light in nature and it helps an individual feel less stuffed despite how much you have eaten.

Red and processed meat contains saturated fats and endotoxins which are harmful to the body while plant-based foods are a perfect fit as they have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and phytonutrient components.

Flexitarian diets work the best

(Image by Freepik)

It is not necessary to stop eating meat completely as it can have a negative impact too. People should opt for flexitarian diets. It means there is no need to avoid meat completely but instead, people should have a strategic diet routine in order to maintain all the nutrients demanded by the body.

Incorporating more plant-based foods and leaner meat additions to the diet will help you make a good dietary plan. After all, meat is a good source for iron, zinc, and B vitamins, which is why a controlled, moderate intake isn't harmful.

Foods that can replace red meat

Reducing the intake of red and processed meat does not mean the end of the world. There are many alternative foods that are plant-based and you can enjoy them without worrying about gaining extra pounds. Foods such as tofu, tempeh, seitan, lentils, beans, patties, and sausages made from soy, peas and mushrooms, and many more can be good alternatives.

We learned that meat consumption is not good for our health and we should limit the intake of red and processed meat in order to keep ourselves healthy. Having a plant-based diet plan with all the nutrients aligned and reducing meat eating will pave the way to good heart health and a desired lifestyle.