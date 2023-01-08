Can You Lose Weight by Turning Fat into Muscle?

Is it possible to lose fat and gain muscle at the same time? Many weightlifters will say yes, but there’s a lot of debate surrounding that question. And science has only recently begun to provide clues about how body fat is lost and muscle mass is gained.

Here’s what we know about turning fat into muscle, and how it may or may not impact your fitness goals.

Muscle Vs. Fat - What is the difference?

The difference between muscle and fat is that muscle is made of protein, whereas fat is made of fat. It is denser than fat, meaning it takes up less space. Muscle is also more active than fat—it moves, contracts, and relaxes, whereas fat tends to stay in one place.

Muscle is also more active than fat. (Image via Unsplash / GMB Fitness UG)

Finally, muscles are typically more elastic (they bounce back from being stretched out), whereas fats can be damaged by stretching over time.

How To Lose Fat?

To lose fat, you must eat fewer calories than your body burns. One of the best ways to keep your body in shape is to exercise regularly. Many people start a workout program with good intentions but fail to stick with it because they don't see results immediately.

If you want to lose weight slowly and safely, focus on making small changes to your daily routine (such as walking instead of driving) that gradually reduces the number of calories you consume each day.

eating healthy foods and exercising regularly. (Image via Unsplash / Sergio Carpintero)

In addition to eating healthy foods and exercising regularly, many experts recommend avoiding crash diets or fad diets such as Atkins or paleo. Crash diets may help you drop pounds quickly at first; however, they can lead to serious health problems down the road if followed for extended periods of time.

Do Excess Calories Turn into Muscle?

To build muscle, you need to work out most days of the week. This will allow you to gain strength and size. You can do this by lifting weights or doing resistance training for all your major muscles.

Your diet also plays a big role in how much weight you gain or lose. If you want to put on muscle, then eat more calories than what's recommended for your height and age (between 1 and 2 grams per pound of body weight).

It's important that at least 20 percent of these calories come from protein—for example, by eating chicken breast or fish with each meal and drinking milk after working out.

Diet is one of the main component to turn fat into muscle. (Image via Unsplash / Mufid Majnun)

Carbohydrates are also key because they provide energy so that you can lift heavy weights without being exhausted halfway through your workout session; aim for 3 to 5 grams per pound of body weight each day.

Finally, eat fats such as nuts so they help keep your immune system strong while providing vitamins A & E along with omega-3 fatty acids necessary for muscle growth.

How Long Can It Take To Turn Fat Into Muscle?

It takes time to build muscle and burn fat, but it’s possible. You can expect some changes in your body composition within a couple of months.

The timing may differ for everyone, depending on:

Your muscle-to-fat ratio.

The amount of exercise you do.

Which workouts you follow.

The foods you eat.

Your metabolism.

The important thing is to keep practicing, even if you don’t see results right away.

