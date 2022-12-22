The COVID-19 pandemic and worldwide lockdowns disrupted the workout regimen of millions around the globe. Not only did we see a shift to home-based training with bodyweight and limited equipment, the pandemic also highlighted the dangers of obesity and an exercise-deficient lifestyle.

COVID-19 is not a one-size-fits-all disease, with an estimated 40% showing no symptoms at all. The virus produces varied symptoms in different individuals, which can range from a stuffy nose to high fevers and severe shortness of breath.

Should you work out out at all if you have COVID? Does it impact recovery? What kind of exercise is acceptable? We will discuss these questions in detail below.

Can You Work Out If You Have COVID?

According to experts, people can still exercise if they have caught the COVID-19 virus, but there are a few key points they should consider beforehand:

Should I work out while I'm experiencing symptoms?

If you are experiencing serious symptoms, you will not be asking this question anyway.

Say you have a mild cough and a light fever. The best option would be to get adequate rest and sip on some hot fluids. The immune system and the respiratory system are especially weak during this phase, and heavy exercise can impair recovery and possibly worsen your condition.

However, a brisk walk in your backyard or light stretching is alright. Intense workouts like HIIT and strength training may be counterproductive.

If I have little to no COVID sypmtoms, how should I program my workout?

If you recently tested positive, stick to walking and performing the usual daily activities for the first three days. Perform a re-evaluation after this period. and assess your condition.

If you're feeling well, you can resume working out. However, start slow, and take it one day at a time. It would be best to train every other day to ensure proper recovery. Listen to your body - any sign of new or aggravated symptoms, stop your routine immediately.

If you have symptoms above the neck - like runny nose, sneezing, nasal congestion, sore throat - walking and light cardio can be beneficial in opening up the nasal passages and helping you feel better.

Even if you do miss the gym for a while, there are minimal losses in muscle and strength. Once you get back to training, the muscle memory effect will help you bounce back fast.

Can I work out at the gym while I have COVID?

Whether a person is experiencing mild, severe or no COVID symptoms, they can still potentially spread the virus to others in settings such as gyms and other enclosed training facilities. Even if you're vaccinated, you can still shed and spread the virus.

If you're currently experiencing symptoms or have tested positive, it's best to stay at home and get adequate rest.

When should you skip your workout?

Make sure you don't work out if you have the following COVID symptoms:

Fever

Hacking cough

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Heart palpitations

Fatigue

Body aches/joint pain

Gastrointestinal issues

When Is It Safe to Exercise After COVID?

There's no set time frame for when it’s safe to resume your usual workout regimen. Eventually, you don’t want to be a risk to yourself and others around you.

If you've recovered after a severe COVID infection, experts recommend taking 4-6 weeks off intense training.

Takeaway

While recovering from COVID, it's important to prioritize a good diet and 7-8 hours of sleep to ensure proper recovery. Performing exercise might impair the healing process and reduce the immune response.

Stick to light exercises like walking for the first three days. Once you recover completely, you can resume your workout routine. If you're experiencing severe symptoms, stay away from all forms and exercise, and consult a doctor, if needed.

Poll : 0 votes