Carbon-Plated Running Shoes: Everything you need to know before you buy your first pair

Carbon-plated running shoes have increased in demand in recent years as more runners attempt to improve their performance while decreasing fatigue. According to Engineering.com, Reebok created the first carbon-plated shoe in the 1990s but since then, Nike has adapted the design and made it more effective and lightweight.

These shoes are an example of footwear that employs carbon plate technology to generate a spring-like effect when the foot interacts with the ground. But this definition is oversimplified and could give the impression that walking or running in carbon plate shoes requires little effort, which is clearly not the case.

Carbon plate technology has been rising in popularity in recent years because of its ability to boost running performance.

Benefits Of Using carbon-plated running shoes

We aim to expend as little energy as possible while maintaining our target pace for the specified distance. We're attempting to become more effective runners primarily through training, but running shoes can also aid.

Whenever used in running shoes, carbon plates provide a number of advantages. The impact on performance is determined by the dimension of the plate, where it is placed, and the material with which it is connected.

1) Improved return of energy

The carbon fiber plate assists in compressing and expanding the midsole cushion more quickly, returning more energy to the runner rather than wasting it.

Tips to use carbon-plated running shoes (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Tirachard)

2) Reducing ankle flexion and enhancing ankle mechanics

The curved design within the carbon plate aids the natural rolling action of the foot, requiring less work from the ankle joint and calf muscle to propel you ahead.

3) Faster heel lift

The curved design of the shoe additionally makes the heel lift faster, bringing your hips above the center of gravity to boost forward propulsion.

4) Maintaining a straight big toe

The rigid plate saves energy by reducing unnecessary flexing of the big toe while performing the toe-off portion of your stride.

Disadvantages of using carbon-plated running shoes (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Maarten)

Carbon-plated running shoes may potentially provide significant advantages by improving your musculoskeletal system - some studies predict up to 4% energy savings.

That may not seem like much, but when it comes to cutting milliseconds or even minutes from your race time, this could make a world of difference. Of course, numerous factors will influence how much advantage you receive using carbon plate shoes.

Everyone has a unique running style and biomechanics, which include the length of the stride and frequency, ground contact duration, foot landing posture, and current fitness levels.

For example, there is some evidence that overpronators may not benefit as much from carbon running shoes due to differences in their foot mechanics. That's not to suggest you won't benefit from overpronation; you just won't benefit the same as someone with a perfectly neutral foot.

carbon-plated running shoes for better energy (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

Cons of Using Carbon-Plated Running Shoes

Although carbon running shoes possess numerous potential advantages, they also have certain disadvantages. Carbon running shoes are far more costly than standard running shoes.

They are also less durable. Shoes with no plates should last anywhere from 300 to 500 miles, while carbon-plated shoes may only last half that distance. That is because the load on the carbon plate may affect the longevity of carbon-plated running shoes.

It's also worth noting that carbon running shoes might not be appropriate for certain athletes and can lead to injuries if overused. Anecdotal data from professional and casual runners suggests that the shoes can lead to instability concerns due to the higher stack of the shoe.

Tips To Take Care Of Carbon-Plated Running Shoes

It is critical to properly care for one's carbon running shoes in order to extend their lifespan.

This includes maintaining them cool and dry, as well as washing them on an ongoing basis to remove dirt and debris. It's also advised to keep the footwear away from extreme heat or wetness, as both can damage the carbon plate.

Advantages of wearing carbon running shoes (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Jeshoots)

It ought to be mentioned that the majority of carbon-plated running shoes may 'expire' before ordinary running shoes due to the deterioration of the carbon plate. A traditional shoe could last 300-500 miles, while a carbon-plated shoe could only endure 150-200 miles.

Carbon running shoes may provide numerous advantages to athletes seeking to increase their efficiency and reduce tiredness. However, it is critical to examine the potential disadvantages and select the appropriate shoe according to your requirements and objectives.

Taking proper care of your carbon running shoes and weighing alternatives ensures that you get what you can from your running experiences.