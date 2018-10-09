10 Best Running Shoes for all your Running Needs

Running shoe

Running is a wonderful aerobic exercise that not only aids in improving the overall endurance of the body but also helps in burning the excessive fat. Moreover, this exercise doesn’t require any special equipment and is highly customisable, allowing one to vary the intensity of the workout according to their needs.

Nevertheless, no matter one runs, it is imperative that one invests in a good pair of running shoes. Working out with running shoes that offer great support and cushioning ensure reduces the unnecessary stress on the joints, and thereby, minimising the risk of complications further down the line. Furthermore, specific running shoes could also help people better manage their gait cycle for maximum efficiency.

Let us not wait any longer and look closer at the top-10 running shoes that you could buy to add that extra dimension to your aerobic workout experience.

#1 Adidas Ultra Boost

Adidas Ultra Boost: Image courtesy - Amazon India

Adidas Ultra Boost positions itself as the best running shoe for it is extremely comfortable even during those long running sessions. The neutral running shoe is highly durable, and one can expect the shoe to last for a good amount of time. The company’s patented cushioning system present in the shoe sole offers tremendous energy return, delivering responsive cushioning. The high-quality materials used in the shoe offer great support both at the front and at the back along with supreme ventilation.

However, the Ultra Boost is slightly on the expensive side.

Arch Support – Neutral

Heel-to-toe drop – 10 mm

#2 Nike Air Zoom Odyssey 2

Nike Air Zoom Odyssey 2: Image courtesy - Amazon India

This shoe from Nike is geared towards overpronators by providing them with better support and stability. The mesh upper, combined with the flywire lacing ensure that the shoe offers unparalleled levels of comfort and ventilation even during long and intense running sessions. Nike’s revolutionary air pockets both at the forefoot and the heel deliver plush cushioning, while the EVA foam at the midsole offers great support. Ideally, this stability shoe is effective on the road, but with its durable materials, one could expect it to last for a good couple of years even on uneven surfaces.

Arch Support – Stability

Heel-to-toe drop – 12 mm

