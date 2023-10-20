Causes of Fall Allergies And How To Safeguard Yourself Against Them

As the autumn season has begun, fall allergies are here once again to create a nuisance in our lives. They are a category of seasonal allergies generally observed in the months of September to late November. They accompany with them an array of uncomfortable symptoms, which usually reduce as the season passes. In many countries, fall allergies account for almost 50% of the total allergy cases in a year.

This article will delve into the causes of fall allergies, the associated symptoms, and methods for their treatment and control.

Causes of Fall Allergies

What causes these allergies? (Image by Teksomolika on Freepik)

Numerous allergens exist in our environment all year round, but peak during the autumn season. Among them are a few main allergens that cause fall allergies in most people.

1. Pollen

Pollen has been a notorious allergen for many people. Due to strong breezes, the amount of pollen in the air increases by many folds during the autumn season.

The main type of pollen observed to be present in the air during the fall season is the Ragweed pollen. As its pollen is extremely lightweight, it disperses easily and affects millions of people with fall allergies every year.

2. Molds

The fallen leaves in the autumn season may look beautiful, but they combine with the rotting wood to form molds, which release spores in the air. These spores when inhaled, cause fall allergies with uncomfortable symptoms.

Even though molds grow throughout the year, the humid air in the fall season facilitates their growth further. While mold allergies are similar to other fall allergies, some people can show more drastic symptoms if they are allergic to certain mold species.

3. Smoke

While smoke causes discomfort to everyone, it can also trigger allergic symptoms in some people. Burning of fallen leaves, campfires, and using fireplaces on colder days are some of the domestic ways in which smoke concentration heightens during the fall season.

Also, the burning of crop residues in farms releases plenty of smoke, which combines with fog at lower temperatures to form smog. It leads to difficulty in breathing, worsens asthma, and also triggers fall allergies.

Symptoms of Fall Allergies

Symptoms of allergies are similar to other seasonal allergies (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

The symptoms of fall allergies closely resemble those of other seasonal allergies. The occurrence of these symptoms increases during the autumn season and usually goes away when winter begins.

Headaches, a runny or congested nose, irritated eyes, and an itchy throat can be the symptoms of this.

Managing and Treating Fall Allergies

Testing with particular allergens is done to find the triggering allergen (Image by Nakaridore on Freepik)

Allergists can easily diagnose allergies by performing a physical examination and asking about the patient’s recent symptoms. Medications, like antihistamines and decongestion tablets, along with reducing exposure to allergens can help reduce fall allergy symptoms.

Some measures which can help reduce your exposure to triggering allergens are as follows.

Keeping windows and doors closed to prevent allergens from entering indoor spaces.

Washing skin, hair, and clothing after outdoor activities.

Taking allergy medications before heading outside.

Using good quality N-95 masks to prevent allergens from reaching your nose or throat

In conclusion, allergies are a common type of seasonal allergies that are observed in the autumn season. They are usually caused by pollen, molds, and smoke, but other allergens can also trigger fall allergies. Its symptoms include runny or stuffy nose, irritated eyes, skin, and throat, along with sneezing and headaches. With proper treatment and precautions, the symptoms can be reduced and they also generally go away as the fall season passes.