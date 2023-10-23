Causes of insulin resistance: What triggers it?

Before diving into the causes of insulin resistance, let us first understand what it actually is. The term "insulin resistance" refers to the improper way in which body cells react to the insulin hormone.

Type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes, and prediabetes are all caused by insulin resistance. Although obesity and insulin resistance are strongly related, being insulin resistant does not always imply being overweight or obese.

Knowing the causes of insulin resistance helps in treating the condition better.

What are the main causes of insulin resistance?

Researchers are starting to comprehend the process by which insulin resistance starts. To begin with, a number of genes that influence a person's susceptibility to the illness have been found. Additionally, it is well known that insulin resistance is more common in older adults. Lifestyle might also be on the list of causes of insulin resistance.

Insulin resistance is more common in inactive, overweight, or obese individuals. Although the exact explanation is unknown, some researchers speculate that excess fat tissue could lead to physiological stress, inflammation, or other cell-related alterations that makes insulin resistance worse.

Here’s a look at the common causes of insulin resistance:

Obesity: Excess body fat, particularly in the abdomen, is one of the main causes of insulin resistance. This visceral fat has an active metabolism and releases substances that may disrupt the working of insulin.

Physical inactivity: Insulin resistance may be exacerbated by a sedentary lifestyle. Frequent exercise increases the sensitivity of your cells to insulin, which facilitates the uptake of glucose.

Genetics: Insulin resistance may be influenced by family history. A genetic susceptibility to this illness exists in some individuals.

Poor diet: Eating a diet heavy in sweets, processed foods, and unhealthy fats can be one of the main causes of insulin resistance. These meals have the potential to cause inflammation and weight gain, two conditions that impair insulin sensitivity.

Hormonal imbalances: Insulin resistance in women can result from diseases like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and hormonal imbalances.

Stress: Extended periods of stress can increase cortisol and other stress hormone levels, which can impair insulin function. It may also result in weight gain and unhealthy eating patterns.

Sleep deprivation: Insufficient sleep can cause hormonal imbalances and increase insulin resistance. It also makes the upkeep of a healthy lifestyle more difficult.

Medication: Insulin resistance is a side effect of some drugs, such as corticosteroids.

Aging: The chance of developing insulin resistance may rise as we age because our cells may become less sensitive to insulin.

Managing insulin resistance

Now that you have understood the causes of insulin resistance, here are some tips for managing it:

Keep your weight in check: Even a minor weight loss will help you become more insulin-sensitive if you are overweight.

Adopt a balanced diet: Reduce your intake of sugar and harmful fats, and emphasize whole, unprocessed foods.

Exercise frequently: To increase insulin sensitivity, make physical activity a part of your everyday schedule.

Reduce stress: Practise stress-reduction methods such as yoga, meditation, or mindfulness.

Get enough sleep: To maintain your general health and insulin sensitivity, prioritize good sleep.

Get in touch with your physician if you have any suspicions about insulin resistance. They are able to conduct examinations and suggest suitable therapies or way-of-life adjustments.