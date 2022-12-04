CBD for Mental Health: What Are the Benefits?

CBD is a cannabis extract that's now so widely used that you can find it in practically everything, including oils, shampoo, cosmetics, drinks, and even chocolate. It's categorized as a supplement and offered for sale offline and online. High doses of a controlled kind are being utilized in medical investigations with promising outcomes.

It's widespread, but there is also a ton of contradictory advice. The options are plentiful. Although CBD is cannabis, it doesn't make you high and is legal. When people hear the word cannabis, they typically think of getting high. The reason for that is because cannabis refers to a family of plants that includes both marijuana and hemp.

Mental Health Benefits of CBD

Cannabinoids are a class of more than 100 distinct compounds found in cannabis plants that have a variety of effects on humans. Higher THC concentrations have been produced into marijuana plants through selective breeding. Conversely, hemp plants have larger concentrations of the non-psychoactive compound CBD (Cannabidol), which can occasionally provide relaxing and pain-relieving benefits.

CBD appears to be generally safe and well-tolerated. In a study participants who were at risk of psychosis were given a 600 mg dose of CBD or a placebo for three weeks. They discovered that the dysfunction seen in certain brain regions associated with psychosis may be regulated by CBD.

There are numerous receptors in the body that respond to cannabis.These receptors are a component of an internal system that aids in the regulation of several biological processes, including appetite, pain relief, and stress and anxiety management. The endocannabinoid system, also known as ECS and the use of cannabis by humans, had a role in its development. We continuously create these substances in our body.

As the cannabis plant's compounds THC and CBD also have an impact on our ECS and have a variety of physiological consequences, researchers are now looking into using them as potential therapeutics.

Epidiolex is the only CBD prescription drug that has received FDA approval. It's authorized for a particular type of seizure disease. However, CBD is available without a prescription and is marketed for a variety of issues. Along with other things like pain, anxiety, PTSD, depression, and ADHD. Nevertheless, there isn't any scientific proof that CBD regularly and successfully helps treat these illnesses.

A thorough examination was done on the relationship between cannabis usage, PTSD, and pain. The analysis found what they refer to as 'low strength evidence' that cannabis may relieve neuropathic pain. However, there wasn't enough data to conclude that it can be beneficial for other types of pain like arthiritis.

Benefits for Specific Mental Health Concerns

The benefits are based on limited research. We are still far from understanding the full effects of using cannabis for our mental health.

Here are a few benefits for specific mental health concerns:

1) Anxiety

Most of us deal with demanding job schedules and professional obligations every day.

Over 19% of Americans experience generalized anxiety disorder. You may experience anxious thoughts for many reasons. Anxiety can be caused by a variety of factors, ranging from extreme mental pressure to an overwhelming fear of the future.

Natural remedies, such as cannabidiol oil, can be used to provide exceptional comfort and wellbeing. CB1 and CB2 receptors in the brain are stimulated by cannabidiol. You will consequently experience a sensation of well-being.

2) Sleep

Sleep deprivation is a mental condition that affects how you think and behave. You probably won't feel well at first, and you might have a headache.

Additionally, lack of sleep affects cognitive function and changes how the brain functions. After a certain amount of time, sleep deprivation develops into a chronic disorder that lowers your quality of life.

Use cannabidiol oil to enhance sleep and mental health. It stimulates the pineal gland and controls brain activity. Additionally, it raises the body's melatonin hormone levels. An increase in the hormone melatonin results in a regular sleep-wake cycle.

3) Depression

The possibility of cannabis having antidepressant effects has been explored. Some antidepressants function by interfering with the brain's serotonin receptors.

Animal studies indicate that cannabidiol may have an effect on these receptors, which mighthave an antidepressant effect. Low serotonin levels may contribute to the development of depression.

A study discovered that the brain's serotonin levels are what determines whether it has antidepressant-like effects. Cannabidiol appears to alter how the brain reacts to serotonin that's already present in the body rather than raising serotonin levels.

Takeaway

If you're thinking about it, it's important to talk to your doctor, as another thing we don't know about is how cannabis can affect you if you're taking another drug, for instance.

Self-medication with CBD and other supplements can cause treatment delays, which could exacerbate your symptoms. Additionally, cannabis can worsen some symptoms, including anxiety, restlessness, and psychosis.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

