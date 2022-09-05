Sasha Banks reveals innovative way she overcame her recent mental health struggles

Body pain and mental health are common obstacles that people deal with every single day, and professional wrestlers like Sasha Banks aren't excluded from it. The former champion recently opened up about a method she uses to deal with them.

Banks has been open about her mental health struggles over the years and that she's dealt with multiple injuries throughout her WWE career. But a recent venture with former WWE Superstar Kalisto and his wife Abigail Rodriguez has allowed Banks to deal with these things thanks to CBD.

Sasha Banks recently sat down with Cannabis & Tech Today to discuss the new venture. Banks spoke about how draining it is to be a professional wrestler and stated that CBD has helped her with pain and mental health.

“Being a professional wrestler, it’s so draining. It’s so, so hard. We’re never home. We’re always banged up and always hurt," Sasha Banks said. "And once I got introduced to CBD my life just fully, fully changed. I noticed that anxiety I would get, once I took CBD it all just dissipated. I started to feel like myself again. I started [working] with Manny and Abby, and the more that we learned and grew, we just wanted to create our own project.”

Sasha Banks is helping other wrestlers by introducing them to CBD

The Boss is looking to help others by telling her story. She has also shared CBD with other wrestlers in the WWE locker room. In doing so, she has helped them feel better in a variety of ways.

Banks wants the world to know that the culture in the world is changing when it comes to how people view CBD.

“There are so many people in the locker room that I gave CBD to and they’re just like, ‘Wait, what is this? Oh my God, this makes me feel good,’" Banks said. "So you see, not even the culture in wrestling, the culture all over the world is changing.”

What do you make of Banks' comments? Have you tried CBD to improve your mental health or relief from body aches and pains? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

