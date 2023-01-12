CBum Workout Split: Olympia winner Chris Bumstead's training split, explained

Chris "CBum" Bumstead is one of the most revered bodybuilders of the modern age.

Boasting an incredibly strong physique and an equally strong social media following, Bumstead has carved out a sizeable chunk of the bodybuilding market share.

As you might be aware, building a physique worthy of back-to-back Mr. Olympia titles is no easy feat. As such, fans and peers alike are quick to jump on social media to gain some insight into his presumably strenuous training split. In this article, we will be doing the same and take a deep dive into CBum's workout split.

CBum Workout Split Explained

Standing exactly six feet tall, Bumstead was blessed with an athletic build and took a liking to football at an early age. As he got older, he fell in love with bodybuilding and began working towards the physique of his dreams.

Together with Ian Valliere, fellow bodybuilder and his sister's boyfriend, CBum was able to achieve unimaginable heights. At the moment, this is what CBum's five-day workout split looks like:

Monday: Back

Chris Bumstead starts his week off with an intense back workout. (Image via FitnessVolt)

Bumstead likes to kick the week off with back day. He does seven exercises in the follow order:

4 sets of Deadlifts (10, 8, 8, going to failure on the 4th set)

4 sets of Bent-over Rows (12, 10, 8, 8)

4 sets of Lat Pulldown: (10 to 15 reps, failure on the last set)

4 sets of Straight Arm Lat Pulldowns (10 to 15 reps, failure on the last set)

4 sets of Dumbbell Row (15, 12, 10, 10 reps)

3 sets of Machine Row (20 reps or high volume)

2 sets of Hyper Extension, each to failure

Tuesday: Chest and Biceps

Next, CBum moves on to chest day. Again, he opts for a high-volume workout.

5 sets of Incline Dumbbell Press (15, 15, 12, 12, and 10 reps)

4 sets of Bench Press (12, 10, 8, and 8 reps)

(12, 10, 8, and 8 reps) 3 sets of Incline Flyes (15, 12, and 12 reps)

3 sets of Cable Flyes (15, 12, and 12 reps)

3 sets of Push Ups to failure

3 sets of Barbell Curls (12 to 15 reps)

3 sets of Preacher Curls (10 to 12 reps)

3 sets of Hammer Curls (10 to 12 reps)

Wednesday: Glutes and Hamstrings

CBum moves to his lower body after two days of intense upper body training. Unlike most people, he breaks up leg days into two days so that he can focus on each part with more attention to detail.

4 sets of Leg Curls (15 reps and last set to failure)

4 sets of Romanian Deadlifts (15 to 20 reps)

4 sets of Standing Leg Curls (8 to 10 reps)

4 sets of Reverse Hack Squats (15 to 20 reps)

3 sets of Glue Kickbacks (12 to 15 reps)

Thursday: Shoulders and Triceps

CBum prefers to train triceps and shoulders together, without chest, as that places great emphasis on the said muscles and allows him to go heavier.

Here're his go-to exercises:

3 sets of Dumbbell Lateral Raises (15 reps)

3 sets of Dumbbell Shoulder Press (12 reps)

3 sets of Barbell Front Raise (12 reps)

4 sets of Single Arm Cable Raise (20, 15, 15, and 12 reps)

3 sets of Upright Rows (15, 12, and 12 reps)

3 sets of Face Pulls (15, 12, and 12 reps)

3 sets of Machine Lateral Raises (15 reps)

4 sets of Dips (12 to 15 reps)

4 sets of Skull Crushers (12 to 15 reps)

3 sets of Cable Kickbacks (12, 10, and 8 reps)

Friday: Quads

Chris Bumstead crushes his quads in his final workout of the week. (Image via FitnessVolt)

For his last training session of the week, CBum goes all in on his quads. Here's what quad day looks like for the Canadian bodybuilder:

3 sets of Leg Extensions (15 reps)

6 sets of Back Squats (10 to 12 reps)

4 sets of Leg Press (20, 20, 15, 12 reps)

4 sets of Standing Lunges (8 to 12 reps)

4 sets of Standing Calf Raises (10 to 12 reps)

4 sets of Hip Adductors (10 to 12 reps)

After that, it's time for a well-deserved weekend off for CBum.

However, it's important to consult with a professional and to note that it's one of the workout routines used by Bumstead and might not be appropriate for everyone. Also, it's worth noting that his training split is not the only way to achieve results and that there are many ways to design a workout schedule to target muscle groups.

