CDC confirms COVID-19 vaccine prevents death in only 1 out of 1 million 

A common question surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines since its inception has been about its capability to prevent hospitalization and death.

In all these years, there has been no official confirmation about the same, but recently the CDC put forward some data that claims that “per million doses in 12-17-year-olds over 6 months, 0-1 deaths have been prevented.”

The world witnessed the coronavirus outbreak in late 2019 and vaccines for the same were approved by the end of 2020. From 2021 onwards people worldwide were mass vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Although the vaccines went through several clinical trials, there were some who questioned its efficacy on multiple grounds.

Two years later, the rumors surrounding COVID-19 vaccines are still going strong with a few more additions here and there. While some believe that the vaccines are not effective at all, others think that they cause more harm than good.

With the revelation put forward by the CDC regarding the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines against death prevention, questions surrounding their effectiveness have been at an all-time high.

How do COVID-19 vaccines work?

Coronavirus vaccines work by causing the body's immune system to produce antibodies against coronavirus (Image via freepik)

COVID-19 vaccines work on a simple principle. They instigate the body's immune system to produce antibodies that can fight against the virus on attacking the body.

Since the beginning, medical experts and government authorities have maintained that the vaccines are capable of reducing the chances of contracting the virus, developing serious symptoms that might require hospitalisation, and preventing death.

There are currently, three main types of vaccines available in the market, all of which have proven to be efficient against coronavirus, something which has been found through several stages of clinical trials.

These are mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccine, vector vaccine, and protein-subunit vaccine.

Can COVID-19 vaccines prevent death?

According to the statistics put forward by the CDC, coronavirus vaccines are capable of preventing 0-1 deaths among 12-17-year-olds over 6 months (Image via freepik)

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put forward some statistics regarding coronavirus vaccines' capability to prevent death which have made people concerned.

According to the data shared by the CDC, coronavirus vaccines are capable of preventing only 0- 1 deaths among 12-17-year-olds in over 6 months per million doses of mRNA vaccines.

The news of the same was shared by Alex Berenson who wrote:

"Again, from @CDCgov’s OWN data: 1 million mRNA Covid shots for teens will prevent 0-1 Covid deaths and CAUSE 100,000-200,000 severe side effects. Yes, you read that right."

The post has since been retweeted 18,000 times and once again started the conversations surrounding the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines.

There are several rumours surrounding coronavirus vaccines, however, the one surrounding its ability to prevent death has been released by official sources. Although the statistics are a bit concerning, it does not mean that it is completely incapable of providing some immunity against the deadly virus.