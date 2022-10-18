Chace Crawford Shares His Full Body Workout Routine

Chace Crawford is a well-known American actor famous for starring as Nate Archibald in the series Gossip Girl and as The Deep in Amazon Prime Video's original series The Boys.

The 37-year-old made his debut in 2006 with the film The Covenant, and in 2007, bagged his first major role as Nate Archibald on the drama series Gossip Girl. Crawford has also starred in other films and series, including The Haunting of Molly Hartley, Twelve and What to Expect When You’re Expecting.

Crawford has been nominated for and won many awards for his acting, including the People’s Choice and Teen Choice. He was also named People magazine’s Summer’s Hottest Bachelor.

Apart from his acting skills, Crawford is popular for his physique as well. The 37-year-old is quite consistent when it comes to fitness and loves the 'feeling' of workouts. Although the actor hates being in the gym, he still exercises regularly and also makes it a point to keep his diet right.

“I actually hate being in the gym, so I try to get in and out as quickly as possible. Love the feeling of the workouts, though, it’s part of my life” – Chace Crawford

Crawford recently shared his fitness routine, which largely includes a full body set of exercises.

"I like to do compound workouts" - Chace Crawford on his Full Body Workout Routine

For his role as The Deep in the series The Boys, Crawford wanted to get as fit as possible.

The actor tried certain diets but didn’t like the effects and stopped. He switched to full body workouts and now tries to attain a whole body session, whenever possible. His workouts primarily include compound exercises, as he believes that compound workouts are much more functional.

In an interview, the actor said:

“I don’t like to do a lot of single muscle vanity movements. I like to do compound workouts. I think it’s more functional”.

Crawford’s workout routine also doesn’t include a lot of back exercises, as he injured his back a while ago.

He used to love deadlifts but because of his back injury, he has stopped performing them. Aside from deadlifts, Crawford also likes to perform squats and prefers cycling as well. He says:

“I kind of mixed the squats, I used to love the deadlift, but not going to be doing that anymore. I usually do cycling for my legs, and bodyweight-only lunges”.

Crawford’s Go-to Full Body Exercises

Chace Crawford's workout routine starts with a few warm-up exercises. As the actor suffered a shoulder, he likes to warm up his shoulders before starting the session.

Warm-up

For the warm-up, Crawford usually prefers:

Foam rolling

Dumbbell halos – 5 reps per side for 2 sets

Dumbbell shoulder complex – 10 reps

Main Workout

For the main workout, the actor practices the following exercises:

Incline dumbbell press – 10-12 reps for 4 sets

Dips – 15 reps for 4 sets

Pull-ups – 10 reps for 4 sets

Single-arm dumbbell rows – 15 reps on each side for 4 sets

Bulgarian split squats – 20 reps on each side for 4 sets

Weighted walking lunges – 20 reps for 4 sets

Chace Crawford usually prefers to perform the above exercises in a superset, with no rest in between sets. The actor does incline dumbbell presses and pull-ups in one superset, followed by dips and single-arm dumbbell rows in another superset.

When it comes to fitness, consistency is of utmost importance for Chace Crawford. He believes everyone should go to the gym and prioritize their health. The actor says:

“The number one thing for me is just consistency. Get in the gym. If you only have like even 10 minutes, 20 minutes, get in there, and do something just to feel good."

Here's a video of Crawford's full body workout routine:

As far as Chace Crawford’s diet is concerned, the actor doesn’t follow any particular diet plan. He simply sticks to healthy eating and prefers vegetables and chicken. He often cooks for himself and brings his own snacks to the set.

