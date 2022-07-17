Chanterelle Mushroom: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Chanterelle mushrooms are lovely fungi with trumpet-shaped cups and undulating, wavy ridges. They may be orange, yellow, white or brown in colour.

Cantharellus formosus, the Pacific golden chanterelle, is largely prevalent in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. Cantharellus cinnabarinus, a magnificent red-orange variation known as the cinnabar chanterelle, is native to the eastern United States.

Chanterelles, unlike cultivated mushrooms or field fungus, are mycorrhizal and require a host tree or shrub to flourish. They develop in the soil surrounding trees and bushes, and not on the plants themselves.

The mildly fruity flavour of chanterelles is well-liked in many regions of the world. Moreover, mushrooms provide some noteworthy health benefits, for which they are a much-loved dietary staple in many parts of the world.

Chanterelle Mushroom: Nutritional Facts

Each serving of Chanterelle mushrooms is low in calories and high in dietary fibre. In addition, they supply essential elements such as copper, niacin and vitamin D.

One cup (54 grams) of raw chanterelles contains the following nutrients:

Calories: 17

Protein: 1 gram

Carbs: 4 grams

Fat: 0.3 grams

Fiber: 2 grams

21 percent of the Daily Value for copper (DV)

Niacin: 14% of the Daily Value

Vitamin D: 14% of the Daily Value

Pantothenic acid: 12% of the Daily Value

10 percent of the DV for iron

Riboflavin: 9% of the Daily Value

Manganese comprises 7% of the DV.

Copper plays a crucial role in your body's energy production, brain health and iron metabolism. Chanterelles are particularly high in copper. Additionally, they're rich in vitamin D, which your body needs to maintain healthy bones and an immune system.

Health Benefits of Chanterelle Mushrooms

Below are some health benefits of chanterelle mushrooms.

1) Good for Bones

A half-cup of chanterelles may contain anywhere between 5 and 20 micrograms of vitamin D. This represents between 30 and 100 percent of the daily recommended intake.

Vitamin D promotes bone health and functions as an anti-inflammatory agent in the body. It acts to stimulate proteins in the small intestine, aiding calcium absorption and bone strength.

People require extra vitamin D as they age to prevent bone diseases, such as osteomalacia and osteoporosis from occurring. Adults up to the age of 50 should consume approximately 15 micrograms of vitamin D daily, while those older than 50 should get approximately 20 micrograms.

2) Rich in Antioxidants

Chanterelle mushrooms are an excellent source of antioxidants, which neutralise harmful free radicals and may reduce inflammation and protect against chronic disease.

Test-tube research demonstrates that chanterelles contain a variety of antioxidant components, including beta-carotene, flavonoids, polyphenols and ascorbic acid.

Certain chemicals derived from these mushrooms can help reduce inflammatory indicators such as interleukin-6, according to some in-vitro investigations.

Other test-tube experiments suggest that particular chemicals isolated from chanterelle mushrooms may have cancer-fighting qualities and limit the growth of cancer cells, but additional research is required.

3) Promotes Immune Health

Several micronutrients in chanterelle mushrooms contribute to the maintenance of immunological function.

For instance, they are rich in copper, which is crucial for immune function. A shortage in this essential mineral may enhance the body's vulnerability to bacterial infections, according to research.

They also contain a significant amount of vitamin D, another mineral that helps maintain a strong immune system to defend against illness and infection. Specific chemicals isolated from chanterelles may help combat free radicals and enhance the activity of your immune cells.

4) May Boost Heart Health

Mushroom fibre is beneficial for lowering cholesterol. Moreover, mushrooms are known to contain ergosterol, a type of sterol that has antioxidant characteristics and is crucial for preventing cardiovascular disorders.

Mushrooms can be a heart-healthy food, especially when substituted for fatty meats, as they're naturally low in sodium and virtually entirely devoid of fat. Hence, chanterelle mushrooms may be beneficial for your heart.

Allergies

Rarely do reports of mushroom allergies emerge. However, it's possible to have an allergic reaction to specific mushrooms.

There were reports of a patient acquiring a rash and anaphylactic shock after having button mushrooms. There's considerable risk that mold-allergic individuals may experience a reaction after being exposed to mushrooms.

If you think you may be allergic to chanterelles or any other type of mushroom, consult your healthcare professional for guidance.

How to Prepare Chanterelle Mushrooms?

Fish, steak, poultry, game and savoury vegetables pair well with Chanterelle mushrooms.

Sauteing them in a hot skillet with a tiny bit of olive oil or white wine is the simplest method of preparation. Sprinkle the mushrooms with salt and pepper (or your preferred herb), and serve as a side dish, burger topping or pasta ingredient.

Takeaway

Versatile and nutrient-dense, chanterelles are rich in fibre, vitamin D, copper and B vitamins. In addition, they are an excellent source of antioxidants, which may enhance bone health and immune function.

Best of all, they are delicious and simple to include into a range of cuisines, such as pasta sauces, stuffings, risottos and side dishes. Enjoy chanterelle mushrooms without guilt, knowing that they give your body a good amount of vital nutrients.

LIVE POLL Q. How would you like to have chanterelle mushrooms? In pasta Sauteed 0 votes so far