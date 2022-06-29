Maitake Mushrooms: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Maitake mushroom, scientifically called Grifola frondosa, is a species of mushroom that is indigenous to China, northern Japan, and North America. It mostly grows near the base of oak, maple, or elm trees on the forest floor. It was once known as the "king of the mushrooms" as it could reach a weight of more than 100 pounds.

Maitake mushrooms were discovered more than 2,000 years ago by a group of Japanese woodcutters and Buddhist nuns. It is said that they danced with ecstasy at the flavor, beauty, and healing powers of this unusual fungus, giving rise to the name "dancing mushroom".

Due to its healing and rejuvenating properties, maitake quickly rose to prominence in Chinese and Japanese herbology after its discovery. It was utilized in ancient Chinese medicine as a medicinal mushroom to enhance spleen and stomach health as well as to help calm nerves. Japanese mycologists developed indoor and outdoor growing methods in 1979, and maitake is now one of the most frequently consumed mushrooms worldwide.

Maitake mushrooms have long been held in reverence for their healing properties (Image via Flickr)

The name of the maitake mushroom translates to "the dancing mushroom," referring to the lovely array of overlapping caps that resembles bird plumage wonderfully. It is referred to as the "hen-of-the-woods" in Europe and North America because of its bird-like appearance.

Maitake Mushrooms: Nutritional Facts

The nutritional profile of 1 cup (70g) of diced raw maitake mushrooms as provided by the USDA is mentioned below.

Calories: 22

Carbohydrates: 4.9g

Protein: 1.4g

Fiber: 1.9g

Sugars: 1.5g

Fat: 0.1g

Sodium: 0.7mg

Vitamin D: 20mg

Phosphorus: 52mg

Potassium: 143mg

Maitake mushrooms are low in carbs and sugar. They provide a decent amount of fiber and are virtually fat free. The types of fiber provided by maitake mushrooms include β-glucans (beta-glucans), chitin, and heteropolysaccharides. These mushrooms are low in protein and are also not a complete protein source as they lack some essential amino acids.

Maitake mushrooms contain several vitamins and minerals such as vitamin D, phosphorus, zinc, magnesium, potassium and B vitamins. They are also rich in choline.

Health Benefits of Maitake Mushrooms

1) Might Possess Anti-Cancer Qualities

In mice, it has been demonstrated that maitake mushrooms inhibit tumor development. Researchers have discovered that maitake extracts may reduce tumor growth by energizing immune cells, namely natural killer cells and T-cells, which prevent the formation of cancer cells. D-fraction, a component of beta-glucan, is also known to possess anti-tumor effects.

Research has shown that D-Fraction may be helpful in both the prevention and treatment of breast cancer. A prior study discovered that the extract maitake D-Fraction was effective at eliminating human cancer cells. It was combined with a protein that also kills cancer, and it was able to boost the protein's efficiency. However, there is a need for more research, including controlled clinical studies.

2) Might Aid in Regulating Blood Sugar Levels

Animal studies indicate that maitake mushrooms may lower high blood sugar levels. Additionally, a study on animals revealed that maitake mushroom extracts reduced insulin resistance.

Insulin resistance occurs when the body's ability to react to the hormone insulin, which controls blood sugar, is compromised. Type 2 diabetes and heart disease risk factors are increased by insulin resistance.

Research on rats demonstrated that maitake mushrooms benefited type 2 diabetic rats. Consuming maitake mushrooms had a beneficial impact on the rats' blood sugar levels. This suggests that mushrooms may have the ability to cure type 2 diabetes in people.

3) Might Aid in Lowering Cholesterol

Some research has shown that powdered maitake extract reduces cholesterol levels in rats. It was also demonstrated to boost fatty acids, which are a good energy source. As a result, scientists hypothesized that eating maitake mushrooms would help maintain healthy arteries.

4) Might strengthen the immune system

Among the polysaccharides found in maitake mushrooms is the soluble fiber beta-glucan. Polysaccharides are long carbohydrate molecules that have an effect on the immune system. Soluble fibre has digestion advantages that might support a healthy immune system.

The immune system may benefit from the presence of proteins and glycoproteins in maitake mushrooms, which also have antioxidant properties. In addition to helping with cold and flu viruses, maitake mushrooms may also be beneficial in treating high or low blood pressure levels, adverse effects of chemotherapy on the immune system, and cold and flu viruses.

5) Has Anti-Inflammatory Properties

The beta-glucans found in maitake mushrooms have been investigated for their capacity to reduce inflammation. In general, mushrooms are regarded as a beneficial diet-choice that help reduce inflammation.

Inflammation is the human body's complicated response to injury or damaging stimuli such as infections, cell damage, and irritation. Chronic inflammation can lead to many lifestyle diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, and even cancer.

6) May help reduce All-Cause Mortality

According to general research on the subject, habitual mushroom consumers have a decreased risk of death from all causes. The health-promoting bioactive molecules glutathione and antioxidants are abundant in mushrooms, especially maitake mushrooms. The study also discovered that replacing one serving of processed or red meat with one serving of mushrooms (defined as 70g) per day resulted in a decreased risk of all-cause death.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Maitake Mushrooms? Love them Can't stand them 0 votes so far