Charcoal toothpaste: Understanding it’s pros and cons 

Charcoal toothpaste has become quite a popular product in dental care. Supporters claim that it can whiten teeth, prevent bad breath and make teeth stronger.

But does it really work so well? Is this kind of toothpaste safe for everyone? Well, let’s find out. Here’s everything you need to know about charcoal toothpaste – what exactly is it, some possible benefits, and potential risks associated with it.

What is charcoal toothpaste?

Simply put, it’s a toothpaste with activated charcoal. Activated charcoal is a fine-grain powder mostly used in beauty products, and is now in toothpaste. It is made from organic substances such as coconut shells, moss, wood, bamboo, olive pits and several other substances that are heated and oxidized.

In dental care, activated charcoal is majorly known for its ability to eliminate surface stains and prevent bad breath.

Activated charcoal is a fine-grain powder. (Photo via Pexels/Aaron Crowe)

Charcoal toothpaste benefits

While charcoal toothpaste does have some benefits, it is important to note that there is not enough evidence to support all the claims.

Here are some oral health benefits of using charcoal-based toothpaste:

1) It may remove stains and whiten teeth

Activated charcoal for teeth can be used to remove stains. It is believed that activated charcoal can absorb extrinsic stains and result in whiter teeth.

Extrinsic stains are a type of stain that accumulates on the outer part of the tooth surface, also called enamel. These stains gradually develop around the teeth and are mostly caused due to substances present in cigarettes, wine, caffeine, and other stain-producing products.

However, an important point to remember here is that while charcoal toothpaste absorbs extrinsic stains, it fails to do the same with internal or intrinsic stains. For internal stains, however, a person needs to undergo a process of chemical teeth whitening.

2) It may freshen the breath

Another possible benefit of using this toothpaste includes freshening up your breath. This is due to the fact that activated charcoal is known to absorb things like plaque, food particles, and other substances that might get accumulated and cause bad breath. But according to experts, it provides the same freshness as any other regular toothpaste.

It may freshen breath. (Photo via Pexels/Shiny Diamond)

What are the downsides of using charcoal-based toothpaste?

Charcoal toothpaste does pose a risk to dental health, majorly due to its abrasive properties. Here are some potential cons of using this type of toothpaste:

1) Too abrasive to be used daily

Charcoal toothpaste is really harsh for everyday use and can potentially wear down your tooth enamel. This, in return, can expose the dentin and make your teeth look yellow. It can also make your teeth more sensitive to certain foods and drinks.

2) Most of them don’t have fluoride

Fluoride in toothpaste is very important as it helps keep tooth enamel strong, prevents damage, and protects teeth against decay and cavities. Since most of these toothpaste brands do not have fluoride, they may be of no use in the first place.

There are also a few studies that link these types of toothpaste with tooth decay because they don’t contain the enamel-strengthening ingredient, fluoride.

3) They may cause some staining

Experts believe that charcoal particles in toothpaste can certainly accumulate in the crevices and cracks in the teeth and lead to staining. It can also lead to stains on dental restorations and impact the overall appearance of your teeth and smile.

Important tips to remember

If you still want to use this toothpaste, keep the following tips in mind:

Do not use it every day in place of your regular toothpaste. Instead, brush your teeth with charcoal toothpaste occasionally as a supplement.

Use it safely and brush your teeth very gently to prevent its abrasive effects. This is especially important if you’ve recently undergone any dental procedure, such as fillings or extractions.

Remember to rinse your mouth thoroughly after use.

Do not use charcoal-based toothpaste every day. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Although charcoal-based toothpaste has become a buzzword in dental care and is getting quite good attention from people, it’s not really as effective or unique as other regular kinds of toothpaste.

Although it might help remove some stains, remember that using it on a regular basis can damage your teeth in the long run. More studies and research are needed to explore the long-term benefits of charcoal toothpaste.

