Cherimoya: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Cherimoya is a large, green, cone-shaped fruit with leathery skin that may or may not have round protrusions, and has a creamy, sweet flesh inside. It is closely related to Sweetsop and Soursop.

The famous American writer Mark Twain was so fond of this delicious fruit that he called it 'the most delicious fruit known to men'. The fruit is also referred to as the 'Pearl of the Andes', indicating its value for the Incas, who used to reserve it only for royalty.

Cherimoya's flesh is creamy and sweet, which is why it's also known as custard apple. Cherimoya can be consumed by scooping out its flesh with a spoon, and it tastes best when served chilled like custard. It has a sweet taste similar to other tropical fruits, like banana, pineapple and mango.

Cherimoya may have originated in the Andes. However, it is now grown in high-altitude tropical and subtropical areas across the world, including Central America, eastern South America, Southern California, South Asia, Australia, the Mediterranean region and North Africa.

Cherimoya: Nutrition Facts

The nutritive value of one cup of cherimoya, as provided by the USDA, is mentioned below:

Calories: 120

Carbohydrates: 28.3 grams

Sugars: 20.6 grams

Protein: 2.5 grams

Fat: 1.1 grams

Sodium: 711.2 grams

Fibre: 4.8 grams

Potassium: 459 mg

Folate: 37 mcg

Vitamin C: 20.2 mg

Vitamin B6: 0.4 mg

Riboflavin: 0.2 mg

Thiamin: 0.16 mg.

Health Benefits of Cherimoya

Cherimoya is rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Folate, Potassium and Soluble Fibre (Image from Unsplash @Muhamad Farihin)

Cherimoya is a delicious and very healthy fruit (it has almost zero fat), which you can easily incorporate into your diet. Let’s have a look at some health benefits of cherimoya:

1) Rich in Antioxidants

Cherimoya is a fruit loaded with antioxidants that help fight free radicals and oxidative stress in the body. Oxidative stress is associated with many chronic illnesses, like cancer and heart disease.

Cherimoya contains compounds like kaurenoic acid, flavonoids, carotenoids and vitamin C that have powerful antioxidant effects. Carotenoids like lutein can boost eye health and reduce the incidence of chronic illnesses.

2) May prevent High Blood Pressure

Cherimoya is rich in nutrients like potassium and magnesium that help regulate high blood pressure. A cup of the fruit contains 10% of the RDI for potassium and over 6% of the RDI for magnesium.

Both these minerals promote the dilation of blood vessels, which in turn helps lower blood pressure. High blood pressure can cause increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

3) Helps Fight Inflammation

Cherimoya contains the compound - kaurenoic acid, that is a strong anti-inflammatory acid. It's also a source of flavonoid antioxidants - catechin and epicatechin - that have strong anti-inflammatory effects.

Chronic inflammation is linked with increased risk of serious illnesses like cancer and heart disease.

4) Improves Immunity

Custard apples are a rich source of Vitamin C and antioxidants (Image from Unsplash @Sandip Kalal)

Cherimoya is a rich source of vitamin C, a nutrient that is essential for immunity and helps fight infections and diseases. Some studies have linked adequate intake of Vitamin C with a decrease in the duration of common cold, although this research is more focused on supplements rather than dietary vitamin C.

However, consuming cherimoya and other fruits rich in vitamin C will ensure adequate immune health.

5) Boosts Eye Health

Carotenoid Lutein in cherimoya helps promotes eye health (Image from Pexels @Jan Krnc)

Cherimoya is a rich source of a carotenoid called lutein, which is one of the major antioxidants present in your eyes. Lutein helps fight oxidative stress by combating free radicals.

Lutein is generally associated with good eye health, including a lower risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts. Consuming lutein-rich foods like cherimoya can be beneficial for eye health.

6) Promotes Digestion

A cup of cherimoya contains 5 grams of dietary fibre, almost 17% of the RDI. Fibre aids in proper digestion and bulking up your stool, preventing constipation.

Soluble fibre, like that found in cherimoya, is beneficial for good bacteria in your gut and can undergo fermentation to produce short-chain-fatty-acids (SCFAs). SCFAs are energy sources for the body and play a role in preventing inflammatory conditions of the digestive tract.

Moreover, the nutrients present in cherimoya can also help in preserving memory. Vitamin B6 present in cherimoya is linked with better memory in older people.

Cherimoya is also a great mood-enhancer. A cup of the fruit provides 24% of the RDI of vitamin B6, which is known for its role in the creation of neurotransmitters, including serotonin and dopamine, which help regulate your mood.

Deficiency of vitamin B6 is linked to depression, especially in older adults, although more research is needed to affirm that.

Health Risks

Cherimoya offers impressive health benefits, but the seeds and peels of the fruit contain the toxin Annonacin, which may affect your brain and nervous system.

The toxin is linked to a specific type of Parkinson's disease that is unresponsive to common medications. To limit your exposure to Annonacin, remove and discard the seeds and peels before consuming the fruit.

How to Have Cherimoya?

Cherimoya can be had all by itseld. It tastes better when chilled. It can also be mixed with fruit salad, yogurt, oatmeal or smoothies. This sweet tropical delight can be a good addition to a nutritious, balanced diet.

