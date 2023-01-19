Chives vs. Green Onions – What’s the Difference?

Chives vs. Green Onions - you might have wondered whether these two common ingredients are related or not. Though similar in appearance, they have certain differences in flavor and taste.

Chives (Allium schenoprasum) are edible members of the Allium genus, which also includes garlic shallots and leeks. Green onions belong to the same family and have a milder taste.

This article compares chives and green onions along with their health benefits.

Chives vs. Green Onions: Are They Same?

Younger types of green onions are also known as scallions. They have a lighter taste and aroma than regular green onions. They are usually used in stir-fries, soups, and stews. They can be identified by their wide bulb size.

On the other hand, chives have a flavor similar to that of garlic. These herbs have been used in traditional medicine for ages.

Chives vs. Green Onions: What Are Chives?

Chives are often used to garnish foods such as baked potatoes or deviled eggs. Being related to garlic, they impart a savory aroma to foods.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 1 tbsp of chopped fresh chives contains:

Calories : 0.9 kcal

: 0.9 kcal Vitamin K : 6.38 micrograms (mcg), or 5% of the Daily Value (DV)

: 6.38 micrograms (mcg), or 5% of the Daily Value (DV) Vitamin C : 1.74 milligrams (mg), or 2% of the DV

: 1.74 milligrams (mg), or 2% of the DV Folate : 3.15 mcg, or 1% of the DV

: 3.15 mcg, or 1% of the DV Vitamin A : 6.43 mcg, or 1% of the DV

: 6.43 mcg, or 1% of the DV Calcium : 2.76 mg, or less than 1% of the DV

: 2.76 mg, or less than 1% of the DV Potassium: 8.88 mg, or less than 1% of the DV

Chives vs. Green Onions: Try out chives with fish and meat (Image via Unsplash/David B Townsend)

Chives vs. Green Onions: What Are Green Onions?

Green onions contain 89 percent water, 2.6 grams of fiber, 7.3 grams of carbs, and negligible amounts of fats and proteins. They provide good amounts of folate, vitamin K, and C.

According to data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of green onions contain:

Calories: 32

32 Water: 89%

89% Carbs: 7.3 grams

7.3 grams Sugars: 2.3 grams

2.3 grams Protein: 1.8 grams

1.8 grams Fiber: 2.6 grams

2.6 grams Fat: 0.2 grams

0.2 grams Vitamin K: 173% of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI)

173% of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI) Vitamin C: 21% of the RDI

21% of the RDI Folate: 16% of the RDI

Chives vs. Green Onions: Comparing the nutritional profiles of these two condiments, we can easily conclude that both of these herbs are nutritious and provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Chives vs. Green Onions: Health Benefits

Some of the evidence-based health benefits of these onions are:

1) Reduces Inflammation

These herbs have many therapeutic properties, especially in the prevention of many chronic diseases. Research suggests that consuming young chives and green onions can reduce inflammation. Both chives and green onions are rich in quercetin, flavonoids, and vitamins. They are also vitamin C-rich foods.

2) Might Improve Heart Health

Green onions are rich in quercetin, which is a type of flavonoid. This compound helps reduce blood pressure. Flavonoids can regulate the levels of homocysteine. These herbs also contain potassium, which is known to lower blood pressure.

Check out the benefits of onion water.

3) Lowers Cholesterol

Onions are rich in organo-sulfur compounds. These compounds are known to lower LDL cholesterol levels in the blood. Flavonoids present in green onions and chives can also help increase HDL or “good” cholesterol. Quercetin in green onions can reduce LDL levels.

Chives vs. Green Onions: They can reduce blood pressure (Image via Unsplash/Mockup Graphics)

4) Good For Diabetes

Both green onions and chives are low-carb and low-calorie vegetables. These herbs can be included in carb-restricted diets such as the keto diet. They are also among the fiber-rich foods. Dietary fiber can help regulate blood glucose levels by slowing down the absorption of glucose in the gut.

5) Prevents Cancer

Several antioxidants present in chives and green onions can prevent the growth and metastasis of carcinoma. In general, antioxidants are beneficial in cancer treatment and are being studied extensively.

Scallions vs Green Onions vs Chives

These herbs belong to the same Allium genus and are biologically related to each other. However, they vary in taste and aroma and are used according to culinary requirements. Try including them in your diet to get all the benefits.

Poll : 0 votes