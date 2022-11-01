It doesn't take long to discover that Australian actor Chris Hemsworth enjoys working out. The actor, who plays the titular character in Marvel's Thor franchise, is thought to have lost the weight he gained for Avengers: Endgame for Thor: Love and Thunder. Sporting a more toned and muscular appearance, the actor returned as the God of Thunder is his most recent movie.

The actor usually posts on Instagram his best diet and exercise ideas as well as delicious food. Hemsworth founded the health and wellness app Centr in 2019, and most of his suggestions make reference to it.

How to Get Biceps Like Chris Hemsworth

Want to have arms like Chris Hemsworth, the star of Love and Thunder? It's going to hurt, as evidenced by a recent training video posted by the actor himself. Hemsworth has used social media to reveal footage of the strenuous arm workout.

Here are the exercises that Chris Hemsworth included in the routine:

1) Spider curls

The biceps of your arms are the focus of this isolated workout known as the spider curl. It's an excellent exercise for sculpting your biceps like Chris Hemsworth.

Here’s how to do it:

Set a flat bench at a 45-degree angle.

Legs should be on the ground, chest against the bench. With a modest bend in the knees, your legs should be lengthy. On the balls of your feet, you should put your weight.

Put your palms outward and hold the dumbbells away from your body.

In order to activate your lats, rotate your shoulders outward. While letting your arms hang, keep your elbows slightly bent.

Throughout the motion, your chin should be tucked under your chest as if you were carrying an egg. Keep your core active.

Pinch your biceps and bend your elbows till your lower arms come into contact with your upper arms while maintaining your posture. The dumbbells shouldn't actually touch your shoulders, just get near to them.

At the peak of the exercise, pause while contracting your biceps.

Returning to the starting posture requires slowly straightening your elbows. At the bottom, stop completely before starting a new repetition.

2) Zottman curls

The Zottman curl makes use of various hand positions at various points in the lift to maximize arm growth and make use of the lifter's strength. This exercise helps in getting string biceps like Chris Hemsworth.

Here's how to do it:

Take a shoulder-width stance and choose the desired weight from the rack.

Take a deep breath and bend the weights towards your shoulders while maintaining a supinated hold.

When the biceps are fully contracted, rotate the forearms into a pronated posture (palms down), then gradually return the weight to the beginning position.

Repeat as many times as needed.

3) Concentrated curls

Dumbbell concentration curls, commonly referred to as concentration curls, are an alternative to standard biceps curls. Chris Hemsworth can be seen performing this exercise in the video.

Here’s how to do it:

Sit down on a bench with your feet flat on the ground and your knees bent at a 90-degree angle.

Place the inner part of your right leg over the back of your upper right arm as you pick up a dumbbell with your right hand.

The weight should be raised off the ground by your outstretched arm.

Only move your forearms as you slowly curl the weight up; keeping your upper arm steady during the exercise will be made easier by the placement of your arm on your thigh.

At the peak of the exercise, pause for a beat, contract your biceps, and then gradually return the weight to the starting position.

4) Dumbbell skull crushers

Bicep curls and bench presses may come to mind when you think of arm exercises, but if you want to build your biceps like Chris Hemsworth, you should focus on one specific exercise: skull crushers.

Here’s how to do it:

With your feet firmly on the ground, lay on your back.

Extend your arms up to the ceiling while holding dumbbells.

The weight should be brought to your forehead by bending at the elbow.

The exercise is finished by raising the arm back up to the ceiling.

Throughout, the upper arm should stay parallel to the ground.

Perform 8–12 repetitions.

5) Standing cable bicep curl

In this variation, the biceps are curled independently. You can exercise on each side of the body equally using unilateral training, which involves working on one side of the body at a time.

Here’s how to do it:

A straight bar attachment should be fastened to the pulley and placed on the bottom rung, closest to the ground.

Step back from the pulley and stretch your arms while holding the bar with an underhand grip. Keep the bar positioned between your thighs and your feet shoulder-width apart.

Utilizing your biceps muscles, bring the bar nearer your shoulders while contracting your core and bending your arms at the elbows. Throughout the motion, keep your elbows close to your torso.

When you reach the top, pause, and then slowly and carefully let go of the bar to return to the beginning.

Takeaway

To bulk up like Chris Hemsworth, you must adhere to a strict exercise regimen as well as a nutritious diet. Hemsworth believes in consistency, and those who plan to follow his workout routines should do the same.

