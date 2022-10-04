Chris Hemsworth Shares Another Intense Boxing Workout Video

Chris Hemsworth is always working to ensure he's in peak physical condition for his roles. The Australian actor just recently started training for the Hulk Hogan biopic in which he'll play the legendary wrestler. As Hemsworth puts it, he's been gaining muscle mass and size while still keeping up with his speed and agility. Hemsworth shared a video on Instagram where he showed off some boxing drills.

"Punching my way into the weekend, let's go."

Chris Hemsworth has been an ambassador for the health and fitness app "Centr", which helps people stay on track with their fitness goals.

While Hemsworth may look like he was born with a boxing glove on one hand and a microphone on the other, the star has always been interested in martial arts. He even met his trainer Jorge Blanco when they both worked together on a film about MMA fighter Georges St-Pierre.

His childhood friend, Luke Zocchi, recalls how he couldn't lure Hemsworth into sparring when they were teenagers because Hemsworth wanted to be an actor and needed to protect his good looks.

Centr Workout Challenge with Chris Hemsworth

The company Centr has created a program called "Centr Power", which allows people of all skill levels to build muscles like those seen in Thor.

According to Thor star Chris Hemsworth, Centr Power shares the same workout and nutrition plan he used for all 20 of his movies. It is built around the key principles of muscle-building and will have you working on your maximum no matter how long you've been lifting.

Chris Hemsworth's workouts are notoriously intense. He often uses bodyweight circuits and battle ropes, as well as medicine balls, to build strength. And if you've ever tried one of his workouts yourself, you know that they're probably a little different from your usual gym routine. (To be fair, he is famously muscular.)

Chris Hemsworth and Centr shared a series of eight routines on Instagram, all filmed on the deck of a naval ship. If you were wondering what kind of floating helipad he's doing burpees on, watch Hemsworth demo the moves above and grab a sweat towel and a large glass of water before trying this Thor-approved strength challenge.

Wrapping Up

In short, Hemsworth seems to have a pretty sound training philosophy – focus on the big lifts and plenty of volume in order to build muscle efficiently. That’s definitely not groundbreaking advice, but it’s obviously working for him. It should be noted that Hemsworth does occasionally incorporate strength training for his legs (front squats, walking incline dumbbell lunges, and single-leg split squats), but he’s not dedicating any massive amount of time to them.

Of course, it takes more than just a basic workout to become a superhero. Chris Hemsworth’s chiseled physique is the product of years of hard work and diligent effort, but he knows that not everybody has the same dedication and determination as he does. That’s why he shared these videos to illustrate his regimen, so fans can follow (and achieve) their own ideal physiques.

