Chris Hemsworth changes his lifestyle after learning he has 8–10x Alzheimer's risk

In a recent interview with Men's Health, renowned actor Chris Hemsworth revealed that he has made significant lifestyle changes after discovering that he was at 8-10 times greater risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

Hemsworth's newfound awareness has prompted him to focus on strengthening his mind and prioritizing his brain health. With a desire to proactively address this risk, he's embracing a mindful lifestyle that encompasses various aspects of well-being.

Chris Hemsworth makes radical changes to daily routine to combat Alzhiemer’s

Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the Marvel movie series, has always maintained a consistent exercise routine to keep his body in top shape. However, his National Geographic docuseries, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, shed light on a surprising genetic predisposition.

Genetic testing has revealed that Hemsworth carries two copies of the APOE4 gene, which is associated with a heightened risk of Alzheimer's disease.

Reflecting on this revelation, Hemsworth expressed his commitment to taking control of his health:

"It’s made me step back and reevaluate how I approach preventative healthcare."

Since learning about his increased risk, Hemsworth has incorporated more solitude in his life.

Recognizing the importance of taking time for oneself without external distractions, he has emphasized the practice of stillness. Chris Hemsworth sees stillness as an opportunity to achieve mindfulness, a state where he can fully focus on himself and strengthen his mental well-being. He said:

"I think we need to make time for it and prioritize it because it’s easy for life to just go by and to be reactive rather than proactive."

To engage in mindfulness work, Hemsworth incorporates meditation and breathwork, particularly during sauna and ice bath, in his daily routine. He has found that immersing himself in physical activities, like surfing, allows him to be present in the moment, freeing his mind from internal chatter.

This immersion in the physical world serves as a form of mindfulness practice for him. Chris Hemsworth says:

"I’m trying to meditate more consistently because I like the feeling of stepping back and observing my own thoughts."

Apart from mindfulness, Hemsworth recognizes the importance of consistent sleep patterns. He aims to stay off screens an hour before bed and devotes time to reading.

By prioritizing quality sleep and reducing screen time, Hemsworth ensures that his mind is well-rested and rejuvenated. Moreover, he emphasizes the need to detach from every thought and become an observer of the mental noise to manage stress effectively. Hemsworth says:

"Mental and physical health go hand in hand. It’s important to take care of both."

Implementing small changes for big changes

Hemsworth's journey highlights the importance of preventing Alzheimer's disease. By prioritizing sleep, stress management, a healthy diet and fitness, he emphasizes how these factors significantly improve overall well-being.

Consistently adopting these lifestyle choices can help mitigate risks associated with heart disease, cancer and Alzheimer's. Further, Hemsworth inspires his fans with the reminder:

"We all have the ability to make small changes that can have a big impact on our health."

