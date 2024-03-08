Cleveland Brown's Elijah Moore Suffers Head Injury During Match Against New York Jets

Even though The Cleveland Browns were able to get their playoff spot with an amazing 37-20 win over The New York Jets on Thursday Night Football that took place on 28 December 2023, one major setback to their gameplay came when their wide receiver Elijah Moore suffered a severe head injury during the game.

Moore started his NFL career in 2021 with the New York Jets only. However, just two years later, that is in 2023, he was traded to the Browns. He is now serving the role of a wide receiver in the Cleveland Browns and has achieved a milestone of 640 yards as well as 2 touchdowns on 59 receptions.

Let's look in depth at Moore's condition and understand how the NFL is dealing with an increased frequency of head injuries among players.

Elijah Moore’s Terrifying Injury

Elijah Moore suffered a head injury in the second quarter of the match (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

The match of Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets that took place on the night of 28 December 2023 was going on smoothly and getting interesting as time proceeded. The Browns were higher than the Jets on the points table.

Elijah Moore’s gameplay was on fire during the earlier half of the second quarter and he even caught an 8-yard touchdown. His game was going quite well and it was evident that Moore was capable of getting the Browns closer to the win.

However, during the remaining half of the second quarter, Elijah Moore’s game was interrupted when his forehead suddenly collided with the turf, causing a sudden and forceful impact on his head. It was evident that Moore had suffered a serious injury when he started making involuntary movements on the field.

Looking at this, the teammates, coach Kevin Stefanski, and trainers rushed to him and took Moore firstly to the injury tent and then to the locker room, making it evident that he was completely unfit to continue the match any further.

Elijah Moore and His Current Health Condition

Elijah was discharged from the hospital on 29 December 2023 (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

This game marked a significant milestone in Elijah Moore’s career as he scored an 8-yard touchdown against the New York Jets, the team he was earlier a part of and started his career with. However, the injury came as an ill fate and interrupted Moore’s gameplay.

Elijah Moore had to spend a night in the hospital and was discharged the next day only, that is, on 29 December 2023. Speaking about the concerns of head injury, the Browns’ coach Kevin Stefanski said as per ESPN:

“He's doing better. Those are always scary.”

Moore was under a concussion protocol afterward and was advised to rest along with following proper health measures advised by the doctor in order to minimize the impact of the injury.

Elijah Moore’s injury highlights how head injuries are a serious and constant concern in the game of football and how the NFL is trying to reduce these types of injuries among the players. There are several measures implemented like having independent neurologists assess the player’s condition after sustaining a head injury to check if he is ready to return to the field or not.

Moore is currently fine and following the doctor’s instructions. While his injury may not be a major one, the risk of such or even severe injuries all the players face during the game is of prime concern to the NFL authorities. These incidents highlight the need for awareness about the associated risks and proactive measures to safeguard the players.