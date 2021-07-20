5 players who returned to action after a serious head injury

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has returned to action after suffering a horrific head injury in November. He featured in a 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat against third-tier Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

In a league fixture against Arsenal in November last year, the Mexican forward collided with opposition defender David Luiz, leaving him immediately unconscious. Medical staff rushed to Jimenez's aid, and he was stretchered off.

It was later revealed that Raul Jiminez had regained consciousness in hospital and underwent surgery to treat his fractured skull, keeping him out for almost eight months. The 30-year-old subsequently wore a protective headgear on his return.

Improved medical procedures for head injury

Head injuries are taken very seriously in the modern era, and there are strict protocols to be followed if a player suffers one. There are medical procedures in place that are carried out after a player sustains a head injury before he is allowed to continue playing.

But despite the seriousness around head injuries and growing awareness towards their avoidance, players are unfortunately still susceptible to them. Some players are forced to retire, while others are fortunate enough to be able to make a comeback.

On that note, here we take a look at five such players who returned to action after sustaining scary head injuries:

#5 Nemanja Vidic vs Arsenal (2013)

Nemanja Vidic suffered a head injury against Arsenal and did not return for the second half.

Former Manchester United and Serbian defender Nemanja Vidic was one of the strongest and bravest players around. However, on 10th November 2013, in a Premier League game against Arsenal, the centre-back collided with his own goalkeeper David De Gea and suffered a serious head injury.

He was seen spitting blood on the pitch and did not look comfortable at all. Showing clear signs of concussion, the defender did not return for the second half of the game and was immediately hospitalised for further assessment. The incident completely overshadowed United's victory over their arch-rivals.

Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury against Arsenal: http://t.co/Atjm0LYrv8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 10, 2013

Nemanja Vidic showed no signs of after-effects, though, and was subsequently rested during the international break before returning to captain his team against Cardiff City on 24th November 2013.

#4 Ederson vs Liverpool (2017)

Ederson was caught in the head by Sadio Mane's high boot.

On 9th September 2017, in a fiery clash between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, Ederson suffered a horrific head injury after Liverpool's Sadio Mane caught him with studs to the face, leaving the Brazilian in a bloody mess.

Ederson was immediately stretchered off, and Mane was shown a straight red card for his challenge. Luckily, the Brazilian did not have any concussion effects but had to get eight stitches to his face following the tackle. He was able to return immediately to action the next week against Watford while wearing protective headgear.

Ederson in training today after his collision with Sadio Mane at the weekend. pic.twitter.com/QhUeePZeIQ — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) September 11, 2017

Ederson has been vocal about the implementation of compulsory substitutions in cases of a head injury and/or concussions following Raul Jimenez's collision with David Luiz. Jimenez controversially still played on despite blood from his resulting wound seeping through a bandage.

