New York Jets owner interested in buying English soccer club Chelsea F.C.

Robert Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets, is reportedly interested in buying English Premier League team Chelsea.

The current Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has decided to sell due because of the ongoing tensions and the war with Russia and Ukraine. The pressure to sell is mounting as the UK government looks to seize the assets of Russians with ties to Vladimir Putin. Because of this, Johnson is thought to be readying a bid.

According to James Olley of ESPN, Abramovich wants around £3 billion ($3.93 billion) for his beloved Chelsea as they have been one of Europe's powerhouses for the last decade.

If New York owner Johnson is successful in buying the London club, he will join a list of fellow NFL owners who have stakes in English Premier League teams. Stan Kroenke (Rams), Jed York (49ers) and the Glazer family (Buccaneers) all own Premier League teams in Arsenal, Leeds and Manchester United respectively. Jaguars owner Shad Khan owns Fulham FC, who currently play in the English Championship, a tier below the Premier League.

It is certainly an interesting venture for Johnson, and if he does, in fact, purchase the London-based club, he will be hoping that some of the team's success can translate to his Jets.

Jets looking to improve on poor 2021 season

New York finished bottom of the AFC East with just four wins for the year. Those four wins came against the Titans (overtime), Bengals, Texans and Jaguars.

With the rookie quarterback and the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft in Zach Wilson starting 13 games and going 3-10, there are still some growing pains for New York.

At times, Wilson did show his supreme ability to push the ball down the field; however, there were times when he forced the issue and was ultimately intercepted. Wilson finished the year with 2,334 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

It was messy at times, but there was enough to suggest that he is the guy to lead the Jets forward. With Braxton Berrios, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder and Tevin Coleman, there are some weapons on the offensive side of the ball.

With the Jets having Pick 4 & 10 in this year's draft, there is, once again, a chance to build around Wilson or get pieces defensively for Robert Saleh.

With Robert Johnson now potentially working on a deal to purchase Chelsea FC, New York could benefit from some of the knowledge and dealings that the London club has done in the past. The main thing is for New York to drag itself up from the bottom of the division in 2022.

