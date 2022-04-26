7 Most Common Exercises You Can Start With At The Gym

Going to the gym for the first time can be intimidating for a lot of us. From extravagant equipment to seemingly toned bodies all around, it can feel overwhelming.

But guess what? You don't have to do it all at once.

You wouldn't immediately follow the training regimen of a seasoned marathoner when you first start running. Trying to log such distances each week would be crazy, and would almost certainly result in injury or, at the very least, a significant loss of motivation as you deal with being completely exhausted all of the time.

The same principle applies to gyming. While asking regular gym-goers for guidance is a good idea, trying to replicate their workout routine isn't.

Best exercises to do when you first hit the gym

Here's a list of exercises to do on your first gym visit, using the simple concept of one set of 8-10 reps for a range of exercises that engage your entire body.

When attempting it again, consider increasing the difficulty by adding more reps or weight, or replacing some exercises with new ones.

1) Bicep curls

The simplest lift and most common lift, the bicep curl, is a key component in your quest for bigger biceps. The dumbbell curl is where it all starts for most people. You too can begin your gym days with a bicep curl. Follow these steps to ace it:

With your palms facing the front, hold a dumbbell in each hand by your sides.

Curl the weights up to your shoulders while keeping your elbows by your sides, and then slowly lower them.

Repeat 8-10 times

Keep in mind that this is an isolation exercise, which means it involves just one joint (elbow) and muscle (bicep). So make sure you pick an appropriate weight based on your strength and maintain proper form.

2) Goblet squat

This fantastic gym exercise not only trains all of the major lower-body muscle groups, but it also helps you acquire solid form, which will transfer over to barbell squats when you get that far. Here are the steps to follow to do the goblet squat:

Grab a dumbbell or a kettlebell.

Stand with your toes pointed slightly out and your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart. Hold the weight under your chin with your elbows pinned to your rib cage.

Bend your hips and knees as much as you can slowly, for over three seconds, while keeping your arms close to your chest and elbows pointing down.

Pause for two seconds when you go the lowest, then drive back up to the starting position using your glutes, legs, and heels.

3) Barbell hip bridge

This workout will not only aid in the development of larger and stronger glutes, but it will also improve your deadlift and squat.

Follow the steps below to do a barbell hip bridge correctly:

Place a bench behind you and a weighted barbell over your legs as you sit on the floor.

Lean back so your shoulder blades land on the bench and roll the bar straight over your hips.

Push up your hips by driving through the heels of your feet (shoulders and feet supporting you).

Extend as high as you can while squeezing your glutes. Hold for five seconds before lowering slowly. Perform 8-10 repetitions.

4) Dumbbell lunge

The stabilizer muscles of your back and legs come into action as your equilibrium is tested during a lunge. Although this exercise can be performed in the gym or at home without weights, utilizing dumbbells gives the upper leg and buttock muscles more work.

Here are the steps to do the dumbbell lunges correctly:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand while you stand.

On your left leg, take a step forward into a lunge. Hold the position for a beat.

Return to the beginning posture by pushing off your left leg. Perform 10 reps on each leg.

5) Floor dumbbell Russian twist

The Russian twist is a great way to strengthen your abs and shoulders. It is the perfect way to start your gym routine. Here are the steps to perform this exercise properly:

Sit with your ankles together on the floor. With both hands, hold a dumbbell at each end. Twist your arms to one side, keeping your back straight and your hands firmly clasped on the dumbbell.

Twist the dumbbell as far as you can until it nearly touches the floor. Twist back through the center and over to the opposite side by engaging your core. Perform 10 repetitions.

6) Kneeling renegade row

This variation of the renegade row is the perfect way to start at the gym. As you strain to maintain an elevated stance while raising dumbbells, this challenging complex exercise works in practically every area of the upper body while also strengthening the core.

Here are the steps to do the kneeling renegade row properly:

Start with all fours on the floor with a dumbbell in each hand, keeping your pelvis as steady as possible and your hips raised.

To engage your lats, row your right arm back without rotating your shoulders and maintaining your elbows tucked in.

Finish by lowering the dumbbell to the floor with your wrist near your hip.

After that, do a press-up on the other side. It counts as one rep. Do 10 reps.

7) Dead-bug

The dead bug is an effective exercise to start your day at the gym. It helps in increasing contra-lateral limb activation while promoting overall core stability.

Follow these steps to perform a dead-bug exercise properly:

Lie down on your back with your arms up in the air and your legs lifted and bent at a 90-degree angle.

As you extend your left leg out in front, slowly descend your right arm behind you.

Exhale, then gently return to the beginning position and repeat with your right leg extended and your left arm down behind you. If your back arches off the floor, reduce the weight. Perform 10 reps on each leg.

