Contamination OCD: Caught in the fearful grip of sanitising

Since our understanding of anxiety disorders became refined, we recognized that there are more than one type of OCD. One of the most common ones is contamination OCD. Let's break this down.

Obsessions are thoughts and images that are ego dystonic i.e. the individual does not want to experience them. To reduce the anxiety caused by them, an individual attempts to engage in a certain type of behavior.

As the name suggests, in contamination sub-type, a person may display extreme fear related to contamination by germs, dirt, disease or even harmful substances. Everyone dislikes contamination but not typically to an obsessive level. If you like things to be clean or express concerns of feeling dirty, it doesn't necessarily warrant you a diagnosis of this sub-type of OCD.

Types of contamination OCD

What are the broad types of contamination OCD? (Image via Vecteezy)

There are also other sub-types of OCD that may interfere with your functioning and well-being. The following are the most common types:

1) Emotional contamination OCD

It's associated with obsessions focused on the experience of negative emotions. People with his sub-type believe that their emotions can be contaminated by others. Their obsessions again lead to severe stress, anxiety and avoidance behaviors.

Individuals with this OCD take the phrase 'birds of the same feather flock together'. quite seriously. They believe that as long as they be around people with negative emotions, they are likely to experience them as well.

2) Mental contamination OCD

Although similar in nature to emotional sub-type, the obsession stems from the fear of contamination of thoughts. Unlike the prevalent perception, contamination is not necessarily external but can also be in your mind.

These thoughts can range on a continuum but generally go against a person's sense of morality. Any potential indication of their values being compromised is very distressing for them.

Symptoms of contamination OCD

An individual can go to lengths to deal with their obsessions. (Image via Vecteezy)

The signs of this sub-type can vary in individuals. If you or any one around you is experiencing it, it's important to remain compassionate. One of the key signs of OCD in general is that the person doesn't want to experience any of these thoughts. They are intrusive in nature, and a person has limited control over them.

All individuals with OCD have rituals. They engage in repetitive behaviors to gain a sense of control. For a person with contamination OCD, it can be 'washing behaviors'. Remember that washing is not only external.

For someone with emotional OCD, they may choose to avoid contact with the rest of the world to remain 'clean' and 'washed'.

Contamination OCD self help

There are ways in which you can learn to manage but not cure contamination OCD. (Image via Vecteezy)

Seeking professional help can be difficult, and that's where self-help strategies come in. It's important to allow yourself to seek timely help when needed. Till then try the ones given below:

1) Learn more

It can be confusing to know what you are going through, especially if every one else around you finds it difficult to relate to what you're experiencing.

However, as much as possible, avoid self-diagnosis or going through random websites on the internet. Look for verified information by the American Psychiatric Association, if you have to. Try talking to a mental health professional as the next step and for learning effective ways of dealing with OCD.

2) Build a hierarchy

It's challenging, but you can learn to mitigate at least some symptoms. (Image via Vecteezy)

This technique from CBT can do wonders for individuals with OCD. Exposure and response prevention can help you face fears depending on your comfort and ease.

The aim is to face your fears, one step at a time. For instance, in terms of contamination OCD, you may start by exposing yourself to a picture of dirty hands. Once you feel comfortable, you can move to the other levels of the hierarchy.

3) Mindfulness

Contamination OCD is an anxiety disorder and therefore, it requires us to bring our body to the present.

Practicing mindfulness tools can take your attention away from the obsessions, which requires practice and consistency. Most importantly, set realistic expectations around being mindful: it won't take your obsessions away.

It's also crucial to note that the word OCD should not be used loosely, like it generally is. It's not about being clean or having an intense preference for cleaning. Rather, the individual experience intense distress around any possible indication of contamination.

As you can imagine, that can be extremely difficult for an individual to manage and cope with. The good news is that if you're experiencing any of that, you're not alone.

Apart from self-help options, you can always opt for professional help that can help you work through your anxiety and help manage your contamination OCD.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

