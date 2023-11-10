Coping with sleep anxiety – tips to get better sleep without losing your mind

Ever struggle to fall asleep at night? It's the sleep anxiety. Your mind is racing, worrying about tomorrow or replaying the events of the day. The anxiety builds as you watch the minutes tick by on the clock, knowing you need to be up early.

Sleep anxiety is the worst, but the good news is that there are some simple techniques you can use to relax your mind and body, making it easier to drift off to sleep.

Read on to find natural remedies for overcoming sleep anxiety and establishing a calming bedtime routine. Within a week, you will be snoozing the night away and waking up refreshed.

Signs and symptoms of sleep anxiety

Endless thoughts on loop (Image via Unsplash/Annie Spratt)

If sleep anxiety is interfering with your sleep, there are some common signs to watch out for.

1) Racing thoughts at bedtime

Your mind won't stop spinning with worries and to-do lists when you try to fall asleep. Taking some time to unwind with a calming routine before bed can help shift your mind into relaxation mode.

2) Difficulty falling asleep

You toss and turn for what feels like hours before drifting off. Relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing and a warm bath can make it easier to fall asleep.

3) Waking up during the night

Anxiety may cause you to wake frequently or experience restless sleep. Limiting screen time, caffeine and stimulation before bed can improve your sleep quality.

4) Feeling tired during the day

Feeling tired all day? (Image via Unsplash/Uday Mittal)

If your sleep is all jacked up, you can be tired and struggle to focus. So try hitting the hay a little earlier, and shoot for 7-9 hours of shut-eye each night to feel fresh and well-rested.

5) Physical symptoms

Anxiety can manifest in a racing heartbeat, sweating, nausea or chest pain around bedtime. Practicing mindfulness exercises helps lower anxiety and ease these physical symptoms.

The good news is that there are many effective strategies for overcoming sleep anxiety and establishing a calming bedtime routine. Be patient and consistent, as it can take time and practice.

However, getting the rest you need will help you feel better equipped to handle anxious thoughts and enjoy your days.

Lifestyle changes to reduce sleep anxiety

Limiting your screen time (Image via Unsplash/Bruce mars)

Making some lifestyle changes can help lower your anxiety around sleep. Reducing stress and worry in the evening will relax your mind and body, allowing you to rest easier at night.

1) Limit screen time and blue light exposure

The light from electronics like TVs, phones and tablets disrupts the body's natural circadian rhythm.

Stop looking at bright screens one hour before bed. The blue light they emit makes the brain think that it's daytime, reducing melatonin production. Read a book or magazine instead.

2) Practice relaxation techniques

Relax your mind and brain. (Image via Unsplash/Marcos Paulo)

Do some light yoga, deep breathing meditation or a warm bath before bed. These techniques decrease anxiety and quieten the mind.

As your breathing slows and muscles relax, the body transitions into a restful state. Listen to calming music, nature sounds or a sleep podcast.

3) Maintain a consistent sleep schedule

Go to bed, and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. That helps establish the body's sleep-wake cycle and optimize your sleep. Avoid napping too late in the day or for longer than 30 minutes, as that can interfere with nighttime sleep.

4) Limit caffeine, nicotine and alcohol

These substances disrupt sleep and elevate anxiety. Stop drinking caffeine by mid-afternoon, and avoid it altogether if possible.

Cut back or quit smoking and limit alcohol consumption, especially in the evening. While alcohol may make you drowsy at first, it often leads to disrupted sleep later in the night.

Making healthy lifestyle changes will have you snoozing soundly in no time. Be patient through the process, and try different techniques to find what works best for you.

Relaxation techniques to quiet your mind before bed

Practising different relaxation techniques (Image via Unsplash/Haley Phelps)

To quiet your mind before bed, try relaxation techniques that release any mental tension and calm your thoughts. These methods help slow your breathing and heart rate, relaxing your body and mind.

1) Deep breathing

Take slow, deep breaths from your diaphragm to relax the body and mind. Breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth. Make your exhalations longer than your inhalations. Focus on your breath moving in and out. Do this for 5 to 10 minutes.

2) Progressive muscle relaxation

Systematically tense and relax your muscle groups one by one. Start with your toes and feet, and then the ankles and calves.

Move up to your thighs, abdomen, chest, shoulders, arms and face. Tense each muscle group for five seconds and release. Feel the tension melt away. That helps release any pent up energy and eases anxiety.

3) Guided imagery

Visualize a peaceful, calming scene. It could be a beach, mountain, meadow or any place you find relaxing.

Try to imagine the sights, sounds, smells, tastes and feel of the location. Picture yourself there, feeling calm and content. Focus your mind on the details of your visualization. That transports the mind from any anxious thoughts.

Using one or more of these techniques for at least 30 minutes before bed can drastically reduce sleep anxiety and restlessness. Make it part of your regular bedtime routine, and you will establish the habit of a peaceful transition to sleep. Your mind and body will appreciate the rest.

* If your sleep anxiety is severely impacting your life, it may be time to talk to a doctor

So there you have it, some tips to help relax your mind and body for a good night's rest. Don't let sleep anxiety keep you tossing and turning.