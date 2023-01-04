Practicing cubital tunnel syndrome exercises is one of the best ways to alleviate elbow pain and discomfort. Exercise can enhance your hands’ flexibility and help you get rid of painful symptoms.

However, what exactly is cubital tunnel syndrome? The cubital tunnel is located in the elbow and is basically a passageway between the tissues and bones. Cubital tunnel syndrome generally occurs when the ulnar nerve, located at the elbow and provides movement and sensation to the hand and arm, gets irritated and compressed.

Some common symptoms include pain in the arm and hand, muscle weakness, and numbness in the fingers, particularly in the pinky and ring fingers. Aside from painkillers and other medical treatments, practicing ulnar nerve exercises can also speed up the healing process.

Read on to find out about some of the best cubital tunnel syndrome exercises for quick pain relief.

Best cubital tunnel syndrome exercises

Check out the five most effective ulnar nerve exercises to ease pain and strengthen your hand muscles:

1) Elbow flexion and wrist extension

Wrist extension eases pain. (Photo via Pexels/Anete Lusina)

This is one of the best cubital tunnel syndrome exercises that help manage hand pain and inflammation. This effective ulnar nerve stretch enhances flexibility and also improves the arms’ range of motion.

To do the exercise:

Sit straight with your affected hand extended straight out to the side at shoulder level. Keep your palm facing up.

Slowly bend the elbow, and move the arm close to your body while maintaining palm position.

Extend the wrist by gently pulling your hand near the shoulder. Hold the stretch for a few seconds, and release.

Ensure that you don’t overextend your hand. Repeat the exercise.

2) A-OK

This is among the most effective cubital tunnel syndrome exercises that particularly target the ulnar nerve and help ease the pain.

To do the exercise:

Sit upright on a chair with your back straight. Extend your affected arm to the side, with the arm at shoulder level and elbow straight.

Turn your affected hand towards the ceiling, and try to reach your thumb to your first finger to make the OK sign.

Flex your elbow, and slowly bring your hand towards your face while moving your fingers around the jaw and ear and placing your first finger and thumb over your eye.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise.

3) Forearm foam roll massage

Forearm foam rolling massage helps manage cubital tunnel syndrome. (Photo via Instagram/hustlersonly.pk)

Foam rolling on the affected forearm is an effective way to get relief from cubital tunnel syndrome. For this massage, though, you will need a foam roller and a sturdy table.

To do the exercise:

Stand near a table or facing a wall, and bend your affected arm while keeping your palm on the table.

Position the roller between the table and wrist. Start applying gentle pressure on the foam roller till you feel a stretch or relief in your forearm.

Roll the foam roller up in the direction of your elbow, and repeat the exercise.

Also read: Foam roller exercises for legs.

4) Head tilt

It's another effective cubital tunnel syndrome exercise that stretches the shoulder muscles and provides quick pain relief.

To do the exercise:

Sit straight with your spine upright. Extend your affected hand out to the side at shoulder level, and keep your palm facing up.

Maintain the position, and slowly tilt your head away from your hand till you feel a gentle stretch.

Extend your affected wrist by gently pulling your hand down, and tilt your head again to feel the stretch.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and release.

5) Arm flexion

Arm flexion eases pain and discomfort. (Photo via Pexels/Kindel Media)

One of the best cubital tunnel syndrome exercises, the arm flexion not only helps alleviate pain but also prevents muscle weakness. It also increases the range of motion and stretches the hand and wrist muscles.

To do the exercise:

Sit straight with the arms extended straight in front of you and palms facing up towards the ceiling.

Extend your wrists, and point your fingers down towards the floor. Slowly flex your elbows, and reach your wrists close to your shoulders.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and release.

Repeat the exercise.

Apart from the aforementioned ulnar nerve exercises, here are a few more tips you can follow to get relief from cubital tunnel syndrome. They include:

wearing a good quality elbow pad

applying an ice pack on the affected area

avoiding continuous hand movement

resting your arm

Takeaway

Regular practice of the aforementioned cubital tunnel syndrome exercises can provide you with great relief from pain and muscle weakness. Just be sure to do the exercises slowly and gently to avoid overstretching the muscles.

Poll : 0 votes