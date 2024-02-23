Cuddling cows is the buzzing wellness trend that you can't miss!

Cuddling cows has taken over TikTok and social media and its benefits may encourage you to try it. Cows are intelligent, intuitive, and very sweet animals, which makes them very in tune with human emotions. We are looking for more natural ways to heal ourselves, as many of us are struggling with city life.

Cow cuddle therapy offers a slow-paced alternative and the best part is that anyone can be a part of it. Whether you are struggling with mental health concerns, just want to spend some time being closer to nature and animals, or just want some hug time, cuddling cows is for everyone.

Cuddling cows is not new and yet it remains relevant even after many years. (Image via Vecteezy/ Kiti May)

What is cuddling cows and how can it aid wellness?

Cuddling cows can be therapeutic for many. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik) Would you want to try animal assisted therapy? (Image via Pexels/ Anastasia Shuraeva)

Cuddling cows is not a new practice. It is a form of animal-assisted therapy that can aid your emotional health. People are not only becoming aware of healing themselves, but are also looking at ways to help them. While many are opting for talk psychotherapy, others are looking at alternative forms of therapy.

Cow cuddle therapy offers relaxation and support in a safe environment. Cuddling cows is closer to many cultures, such as in India, where cows are held in high reverence. They are considered affectionate beings, willing to offer themselves for the welfare of others.

Unfortunately, we live in a fast-paced society and it can naturally take a toll on our health. Cuddle therapy offers us an opportunity to slow down and relax with the cows. It is a unique solution to stress-reduction. You can also opt for equine therapy, which allows you to be in a safe environment with horses.

What are the therapeutic benefits of cuddle therapy?

What are the therapeutic benefits of cow cuddling? (Image via Pexels/ Anastasia Shuraeva)

Cuddling with cows is not a replacement for traditional talk therapy but it offers a host of benefits. Simple acts of hugging, petting, and being in close proximity to cows can help you feel connected. Here are some other ways in which cuddle therapy can help you:

Offers a safe and compassionate environment for expressing your thoughts and emotions

It is beneficial for neurodivergent children, who may experience difficulties in establishing communication

Fosters a sense of empathy and reduces isolation and loneliness

Requires less effort in use of words and communication of emotions

Engages your senses. For example, you can pet them, focus on their breath, or even their movements.

The rising popularity of cow cuddle therapy and other forms of animal-assisted therapy is a testament to the fact that people are trying to heal themselves. While cuddling cows might not be for everyone, trying something out that makes you happy can surely be on the list

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

