Equine therapy: Healing hooves for better mental health

Animal-assisted therapy has recently gained attention as a therapeutic modality. Equine therapy involves spending time with horses.

While most of us talk about dogs or cats as potential buddies for feeling better, horses can also impact health in meaningful ways. Contrary to common belief, you don't have to know how to ride horses to benefit from this therapy.

In fact, equine therapy also works wonders for young children experiencing emotional difficulties. Unlike traditional talk therapy, this modality helps you engage in activities with horses under the guidance of a professional.

What is equine therapy, and how can it improve mental health?

Therapy is available for children and adults. (Image via Vecteezy/Tatiana Diuvbanova)

Equine-assisted therapy is a unique experience where horses are invited to participate in the session.

Just like any other therapy sessions, it offers an authentic and safe space to explore life's challenges. Horses are considered intuitive and non-judgmental in nature. That provides opportunities for emotional expression, connection and the development of essential skills.

Equine therapy harnesses the connection between humans and horses. It has been used as a complementary therapy for conditions like depression, different types of trauma and neurodivergent conditions. Interacting with horses often requires focused attention and being present in the moment.

This space instills an uncanny connection that almost feels mindful in nature, which can help you temporarily forget your worries, leading to a sense of calm. If you are a pet lover, you may have noticed the warm feeling with your loved ones.

Interacting with horses can assist you in emotional regulation. That helps you and your horse connect together and be in sync with each other.

What can I expect in an equine therapy session?

Equine therapy sessions begin easy and gradually progress. (Image via Freepik/Prostooleh)

After a detailed assessment of your needs and requirements, the professional sets up a session for you. After the assessment is complete, you get to engage in groundwork activities, which are aimed at increasing your familiarity with the trained horses.

Some of the common activities in equine therapy include grooming, feeding or even leading the horse to foster trust. It's essential for you to gauge your level of trust and comfort with the horse.

The therapist and client explore the emotions and thoughts brought up by the interaction with the horse. The emphasis continues to be on providing you a safe and comfortable space to explore these feelings.

It's important to identify which type of animal-assisted therapy works best for you. Many individuals also prefer cow cuddle therapy. There's no wrong or right choice.

Equine therapy is not for everyone, but with gentle guidance and practice, you can learn to build a unique connection. You can also try other types of animal-assisted therapy, if it doesn't work out for you.

It can be especially helpful for individuals who are not keen on talking in depth about their concerns. These unconventional and non-verbal mediums of therapy can help you build a more positive relationship with yourself. Would you want to give equine therapy a try?

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

