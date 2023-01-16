Daily Sciatica Stretches to Relieve Pinched Nerve in Lower Back

There are many common sciatica stretches you can do to ease the pain. Sciatica pain radiates from the lower back to the thighs. Stretches for the glutes in a seated position, the pigeon pose, and for the hamstrings in a standing position can all be helpful in relieving sciatica pain.

Sciatica can be mechanical, caused by something like a bone spur or a herniated disc, or inflammatory, caused by swelling due to injury, pregnancy, infection, or another condition.

Pain from a pinched sciatic nerve can be so severe that it makes you want to stay in bed all day. The lifetime incidence is between 10-40%, so it's likely that you know more than one person who has this condition.

Sciatica stretches can help ease your muscles and relieve pain. Performing them regularly will help you stay on top of your sciatica and also keep your muscles strong.

Best Sciatica Stretches to Relieve Pain

Lower back pain and sciatica pain is quite common nowadays (Image via Pexels/Kindel Media)

Check out the following best sciatica stretches that you can do to relieve pain.

Let's get started:

1) Seated Spinal Stretch

Seated spinal stretch will release the muscles along your spine (Image via Pexels/Cliff Booth)

This is one of the simplest sciatica stretches you can do. Compression of the spinal vertebrae is a known cause of sciatica. The sciatic nerve is less likely to experience compression, thanks to this stretch's ability to open up the spine.

Instructions:

Cross your legs in front of you, and flex your feet upward while sitting on the ground.

Put the sole of your right foot flat on the floor just outside your bent right knee.

To make a smooth rightward turn, rest your left elbow on the outside of your right knee.

Perform three sets of 30 second holds, and switch sides.

2) Standing Hamstring Stretch

This is one of the best sciatica stretches for your hamstrings. Sciatica often manifests as pain and tightness in the hamstrings, but this stretch can help.

Instructions:

Raise your right foot so that it's at or below your hip. One example is a chair, while another is an ottoman or a stair step.

To straighten your toes and your leg, flex your foot. Keep a small bend in your knee if it has a tendency to hyperextend.

Lean forward a little bit to reach for your foot. With continued movement, the stretch becomes more intense. Don't exert yourself to the point where you're in physical discomfort.

Instead of lifting it up, let the hip of the raised leg drop down.

Place a yoga strap or long exercise band around your right thigh and under your left foot to help you relax your hip.

Stretch out for at least 30 seconds before switching sides.

3) Glute Bridge

Glute bridges help to stretch your lower back, hips and legs (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

In a list of stretches for sciatica pain, this exercise is sure to be present. One of the best sciatica stretches, it serves to strengthen the lower back, thighs and glutes.

Instructions:

Spread your hip-width apart feet and knees, and lie on your back. Place your arms at your sides with your palms facing down.

Pull your belly button in towards your spine and tighten your abs.

Press your arms into the floor for support, and push through your heels, lifting your hips toward the ceiling and squeezing your glutes.

Ideally, the body will be in a straight line from your head to your knees, with very little arch in your lower back.

Relax for 5-30 seconds, and lower gradually to complete one rep.

4) Bird Dog

This is a progression of the bird dog pose, which helps to strengthen your core (Image via Pexels/Lucas Andrade)

This is essentially a core strengthening exercise, but it's also one of the best sciatica stretches you can do. The slow and controlled movement of the exercise makes it one of the best stretches for sciatica.

Instructions:

It's best to get down on all fours to begin. Maintain a straight line from your hands to your shoulders and knees to hips.

Draw your belly button in towards your spine to activate your core. To relieve strain on your neck, look about a foot in front of your hands and slightly down.

Raise your left arm overhead, and stretch your right leg behind you. Make sure they're parallel to your spine.

Wait a moment, and slowly bring your hand and leg down. You should double-check that you're still standing with a tall, level back and not hunched over.

If the pain in your neck persists, try shifting your gaze.

Switch to the other hand and leg, and do it again to complete one rep.

5) Knee to Chest Stretch

The last one on our list of sciatica stretches is the knee-to-chest stretch. This is good for reducing lower back pain too.

Instructions:

Extend your legs while lying on your back. Try not to arch your back.

Bring one knee slowly to your chest, and clasp your hands around it (behind or on top of the knee).

A light stretch in the hip and lower back can be achieved by gently pulling on the knee.

Relax for 5-30 seconds, and lower gradually to complete one rep.

These are some of the best stretches for sciatica that you can easily do at home. Do consult a healthcare professional before attempting these stretches by yourself.

