Daisy Ridley Developed Physical Symptoms of Anxiety after Joining 'Star Wars'

Daisy Ridley has shed light on her experience after joining the cast of 'Star Wars' and it has not been an easy one. In an interview with Inverse, Daisy talked about the changes in her life as a Star Wars star. Anxiety is a very common mental health condition and yet it affects everyone uniquely.

As someone in the audience, it can be difficult to see a film star's emotional and mental experience. Thanks to Daisy's disclosure, we also recognize the immense pressure that they experience behind the screens.

How did Star Wars affect Daisy Ridley's mental health?

Right after she was cast as Rey, Daisy heard her director J.J. Abrams words echo, "Understand the scale. This is not a role in a movie. This is a religion for people. It changes things on a level that is inconceivable." Daisy's quote of her director's words in the interview with Inverse is a testament to the pressure and challenges that she had to experience.

Daisy continued to report about her experience and, like many others, thought she was coping fine. However, she started noticing the impact of chronic stress, which also later led to self-isolation.

When we don't address our emotional and internal concerns, they can lead to the development of psychosomatic concerns. For Daisy Ridley, it was holes or ulcers in her stomach. Unfortunately, Daisy had to step away, slow down, and take a break before resuming her work after six months.

Interestingly, what helped Daisy was the pandemic. Daisy revealed that she finally got the time to sit down with her feelings and address them. She also slowly built a positive relationship with acting. It appears that she has been doing much better ever since and has taken the time to take care of her emotional health. Daisy Ridley's experience sheds light on the physical effects of anxiety and how it can impact you over the long term.

Many times we seek refuge in our private space when things become quite disorderly. Many celebrities take a break from acting or even from their careers. While a break is essential, it is also important for us to recognize the importance of being connected to our support systems and professionals. Anxiety and its associated symptoms can make it hard for you to reach out for help.

After filming her movie, Sometimes I Think About Dying, Daisy recognized the importance of connection and started feeling positive towards acting again. Daisy Ridley and many other celebrities with anxiety continue to de-stigmatize it for the general audience.

