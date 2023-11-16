Impact of anxiety on your body: Twelve symptoms that you should not miss out on!

In the modern world we all live in, the question, "Can the impact of anxiety affect me deeply?" often comes to our minds. The short answer is yes; if we don't take care of a few essentials, we will definitely succumb to the effects.

One may ignore it by thinking, 'It’s all in my head', but anxiety’s impact goes much deeper. Anxiety has an emotional, cognitive, and physical component to it. You may feel worried and fearful, end up thinking negatively, and experience various physical effects.

After identifying the potential impact of anxiety on your body, you can learn to manage it. So fasten your seat belts as we unearth it's various effects.

The impact of anxiety on body is multi-dimensional. (Image via Vecteezy/ Nuthawut Somsuk)

How do you notice the impact of anxiety on your body? Here are 12 ways

The impact of anxiety on your body affects you in unique ways. It is not necessary that you experience all of the 12 effects of anxiety on the body. However, it is important to know the impact of anxiety on your physical wellness.

1. Muscle aches and tension

Anxiety effects your muscles. (Image via Pexels/ Alex Green)

The impact of anxiety may be seen as tension in the shoulders, feet, and palms. Anxiety sets up camp in your muscles, which results in them being tense and sore.

2. Regular headaches or migraines

Do you experience migraines? (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Sudden headaches or intense migraines may be the result of anxiety tightening its grip over the cognitive system. Over time, the physical consequences of anxiety can become more severe and hinder daily functions.

3. Difficulties with sleep

Insomnia and hypersomnia can co-exist with anxiety disorders. (Image via Unsplash/ Ben Blennerhassett)

Troubled with the mind's late-night constant chatter? That's anxiety's doing! It makes falling asleep a difficult affair, leaving you with more thoughts of tension. These intrusive thoughts don't leave your head easily.

4. Upset stomach or indigestion

Washroom problems are not uncommon. (Image via Unsplash/ Christian Erfurt)

Facing sudden gut difficulties? Anxiety is to be blamed once again; it’s allies with the gut and can completely turn it into a horrific experience. Feeling nausea and a bloated stomach, anxiety can completely mess up your digestive system and make it very demanding, resulting in discomfort after meals.

5. Racing heartbeat

Your heart rate may shoot up the sky! (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Living with anxiety is similar to driving a race car. It revs up your heart rate, causing feelings of palpitations as if your own heart’s trying to break away from your chest.

6. Brain fog

Brain fog can leave you dull and confused. (Image via Unsplash/ Thought catalog)

Have you ever experienced a moment when your brain feels as if it's clouded? Anxiety leads to memory lapses and difficulty in concentration. It also makes you unable to perform simple activities. Brain fog is a significant impact of anxiety on your body.

7. Shaking and trembling

You may also notice trembling in your body. (Image via Freepik/ Kamran Aydinov)

You may not even realize when you start trembling, since your body automatically activates the fight or flight response in an anxiety-provoking situation. This may begin with hand tremors or end up becoming jerky movements.

8. Difficulty in breathing

Your breath cycle is also affected. (Image via Unsplash/ John Kinnander)

Anxiety can greatly lower your ability to take in air, resulting in you feeling as if you’re gasping for air. Even small activities can feel like running a race. Anxiety cuts off your supply of air and causes shortness of breath.

9. Compromised immune system

Affects your immunity. (Image via Vecteezy/ littlebee80)

Anxiety doesn't cope very well with our immune system. It weakens our body’s natural defense mechanisms, making you highly susceptible to catching every passing bug.

10. Skin abraisons

Wondering where the acne is coming from? (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Anxiety can run havoc on your skin and result in sudden bouts of acne. Yes, it's very true; even eczema flare-ups can be observed.

11. Chest aches

The impact of anxiety may also be felt in the chest. (Image via Pexels/ Freestockorg)

Anxiety can result in you feeling heavy in your chest. The chest can also feel tight and achy, resembling more critical health conditions and causing uncontrollable panic. A lot of individuals feel that they may experience a heart attack.

12. Heightened sweating

Sweaty without exercising? (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro studio)

Sweating is a typical impact of anxiety on your body. You can experience it all over the body, but it normally shows up on the feet, palms, and underarms. This type of sweating is not ideal for the body and often comes up unnecessarily.