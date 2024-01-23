Psychosomatic illness is a condition stemming from the relationship between the mind and the body. These illnesses often occur when our internal emotional state is experiencing unrest or conflict and for some reason or another, we fail to address it. Sometimes we consciously repress experiences. At other times, our unconscious experiences affect our physical and mental health.

To remain healthy, our mind and body need to find a balance. Imagine yourself as an ecosystem. When you are under stress, tension, or something similar, your body may rush to protect the ecosystem. Unfortunately, sometimes it may internalize this and exacerbate your symptoms. Naturally, when your stress system or response is overactivated, it can lead to the development of a psychosomatic illness.

What is a psychosomatic illness?

We know that physical and mental health are intricately linked. We also know that unaddressed concerns and issues can have an impact on our physical health. A psychosomatic illness is a condition in which you experience physical symptoms without an apparent medical cause.

Generally, as the first course of action, we reach out to a doctor or general physician. However, they are trained in the medical model. This often means that if they see the symptoms and their underlying causes, they believe in it. However, if they don't see a 'medical' cause, they may say that it's all in your head.

Psychosomatic symptoms help us understand how the mind and body are constantly influencing each other. This may not always be in a positive way and can represent an internal struggle within your major systems.

Example of psychosomatic illness is somatic symptom disorder. This causes significant disruption in your personal and work lives. The symptoms that a person experiences can range from headaches to severe pain in other body parts.

Seeking help for your psychosomatic illness

Interventions for psychosomatic symptoms are often of an integrated nature. This means that a professional will help you with strategies for both your body and mind. The primary support available for you is psychotherapy. What can help you in therapy is that you are able to uncover underlying emotions, identify hidden patterns, and talk about your experience with the symptoms.

Even though the symptoms may not look 'real' or may not have an underlying physical issue, a mental health professional will provide you with a safe and objective space. This means that your symptoms may not dissipate over night, but you will be able to find a space where you can work through your experiences.

They will also help you work with tools that strengthen the mind-body connection. Remember that this links needs your nourishment and care and it builds over time. Continued and empathetic education is also a major part of your treatment plan.

Psychosomatic disorder treatment is possible with the right assistance and working with practitioners. It is possible that one practitioner may not fully understand your concern. Their training, their areas of expertise, and much more can all have an impact on this. You know your body better than anyone else, so trust yourself. Managing a psychosomatic illness is not going to be easy, but you can slowly move towards it.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.