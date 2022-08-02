What Is Dana Linn Bailey’s Diet and Bodybuilding Workout Routine?

Dana Linn Bailey, 39, is an American professional bodybuilder, social media celebrity, entrepreneur and fitness model with millions of fans around the world.
She won the first women’s physique competition in IFBB history, the 2013 Women’s Physique Olympia and has bagged several other accolades in bodybuilding as well.
Initially, she wasn’t as assertive as she's today. She struggled a lot and was also told that she was too muscular and big, which sabotaged her confidence. However, Bailey is an inspiration to many women today and has created a massive reputation in the fitness and bodybuilding world.
Although she no longer participates in bodybuilding events, that has not stopped her from working out and maintaining her ripped physique. Bailey now focuses on her gym 'The Warehouse Gym' and still trains her body with the same intensity as she did in her competitive years.
On that note, let's have a look at her bodybuilding workout and diet routine.
Dana Linn Bailey's Bodybuilding Workout Routine
Dana Linn Bailey doesn’t follow a particular workout routine. Her workout changes depending on if she's preparing to go on stage or not.
Typically, she mixes up her exercises and prefers to start with a heavy compound exercise. Bailey’s routine mainly consists of lifting exercises, and she makes it a point to work on one muscle group per day so that her muscles get enough time to recover. She's not a big fan of cardio and doesn’t like to train her arms as well.
Bailey’s Workout Split
Baiely follows a five-day workout routine and gives her muscles two days of rest to recover. Here’s what her workout looks like:
Monday: Chest
- Bench press
- Incline dumbbell press press
- Cable cross fly into dumbbell floor press
- Incline cable fly.
Tuesday: Shoulders
- Seated cable face pull
- Seated cable front raise
- Standing dumbbell lateral raise
- Seated cable overhead press
- Incline dumbbell rear fly
- Seated dumbbell overhead press
- Alternating front raise into clean and press.
Wednesday: Back
- Close grip seated cable row
- Bent-over cable lat pulldown
- Wide-grip seated lat pulldown
- Wagon wheel barbell deadlift
- Barbell rows
- Machine rear delt fly
- Behind-the-head lat pulldown
- Reverse push-up on rack.
Thursday: Legs
- Pause squats
- Long pause squats
- Seated leg curls
- Lying leg curls
- Bulgarian split squat
- Single-leg extension
- Elevated dumbbell sumo squat
- Barbell stiff-legged deadlift
- Superset.
Friday: Arms
- Reverse grip cable curls
- Straight bar curls
- Reverse grip pulldown
- Dumbbell hammer curls
- EZ-bar close grip press
- EZ-bar skull crusher
- Rope extension
- Overhead rope cable extension.
Saturday & Sunday: Rest.
Bailey’s Full Body HIIT Circuit
Along with the above-listed weight-lifting exercises, Bailey also prefers a full body HIIT circuit routine to build muscle mass, burn calories and condition her body.
During her HIIT workout, she does:
- Elevated push-ups
- Box jumps
- Toes to bar
- Bar dips
- Ring pull-ups
- Clean and jerk.
Dana Linn Bailey’s Diet Routine
Bailey’s diet consists of simple foods that are easy to prepare before a workout. Instead of following a calorie-restricted diet, she focuses on eating healthy and nutrient-rich whole foods. She prefers a high-protein diet, as it helps her to maintain her strength, build muscle mass and control her hunger and cravings.
The Women’s Physique Olympia has five meals a day and ensures her metabolic rate remains maintained. Here’s what her diet plan looks like:
First Meal
- 1 egg
- A cup of egg whites
- Oatmeal with fruits
- Almond milk.
Second Meal
- Almonds
- Greek yogurt.
Third Meal
- White rice
- Grilled chicken breast
- Frank’s red hot sauce.
Fourth Meal
- Broccoli
- Sweet potatoes
- Tuna or grilled chicken breast.
Fifth Meal
- Rice cakes
- Low sugar cereal
- Almond butter
- Whey protein.
Foods Bailey Avoids
Certain foods that are a big no for Dana Linn Bailey include:
- Processed foods
- Refined sugar
- Chemical ingredients
- Junk food
- Artificial additives.
Summary
Dana Linn Bailey is known for her rigorous training style and hard work. Her workouts are mostly high-impact but are suitable for men and women alike. If you too want to attain a sculpted and well-toned body like Bailey, give her workout and diet plan a try, and be consistent throughout your fitness journey.