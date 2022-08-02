What Is Dana Linn Bailey’s Diet and Bodybuilding Workout Routine?

Dana Linn Bailey, 39, is an American professional bodybuilder, social media celebrity, entrepreneur and fitness model with millions of fans around the world.

She won the first women’s physique competition in IFBB history, the 2013 Women’s Physique Olympia and has bagged several other accolades in bodybuilding as well.

Initially, she wasn’t as assertive as she's today. She struggled a lot and was also told that she was too muscular and big, which sabotaged her confidence. However, Bailey is an inspiration to many women today and has created a massive reputation in the fitness and bodybuilding world.

Although she no longer participates in bodybuilding events, that has not stopped her from working out and maintaining her ripped physique. Bailey now focuses on her gym 'The Warehouse Gym' and still trains her body with the same intensity as she did in her competitive years.

On that note, let's have a look at her bodybuilding workout and diet routine.

Dana Linn Bailey's Bodybuilding Workout Routine

Dana Linn Bailey doesn’t follow a particular workout routine. Her workout changes depending on if she's preparing to go on stage or not.

Typically, she mixes up her exercises and prefers to start with a heavy compound exercise. Bailey’s routine mainly consists of lifting exercises, and she makes it a point to work on one muscle group per day so that her muscles get enough time to recover. She's not a big fan of cardio and doesn’t like to train her arms as well.

Bailey’s Workout Split

Baiely follows a five-day workout routine and gives her muscles two days of rest to recover. Here’s what her workout looks like:

Monday: Chest

Bench press

Incline dumbbell press press

Cable cross fly into dumbbell floor press

Incline cable fly.

Tuesday: Shoulders

Seated cable face pull

Seated cable front raise

Standing dumbbell lateral raise

Seated cable overhead press

Incline dumbbell rear fly

Seated dumbbell overhead press

Alternating front raise into clean and press.

Wednesday: Back

Close grip seated cable row

Bent-over cable lat pulldown

Wide-grip seated lat pulldown

Wagon wheel barbell deadlift

Barbell rows

Machine rear delt fly

Behind-the-head lat pulldown

Reverse push-up on rack.

Thursday: Legs

Pause squats

Long pause squats

Seated leg curls

Lying leg curls

Bulgarian split squat

Single-leg extension

Elevated dumbbell sumo squat

Barbell stiff-legged deadlift

Superset.

Friday: Arms

Reverse grip cable curls

Straight bar curls

Reverse grip pulldown

Dumbbell hammer curls

EZ-bar close grip press

EZ-bar skull crusher

Rope extension

Overhead rope cable extension.

Saturday & Sunday: Rest.

Bailey’s Full Body HIIT Circuit

Along with the above-listed weight-lifting exercises, Bailey also prefers a full body HIIT circuit routine to build muscle mass, burn calories and condition her body.

During her HIIT workout, she does:

Elevated push-ups

Box jumps

Toes to bar

Bar dips

Ring pull-ups

Clean and jerk.

Dana Linn Bailey’s Diet Routine

Bailey’s diet consists of simple foods that are easy to prepare before a workout. Instead of following a calorie-restricted diet, she focuses on eating healthy and nutrient-rich whole foods. She prefers a high-protein diet, as it helps her to maintain her strength, build muscle mass and control her hunger and cravings.

The Women’s Physique Olympia has five meals a day and ensures her metabolic rate remains maintained. Here’s what her diet plan looks like:

First Meal

1 egg

A cup of egg whites

Oatmeal with fruits

Almond milk.

Second Meal

Almonds

Greek yogurt.

Third Meal

White rice

Grilled chicken breast

Frank’s red hot sauce.

Fourth Meal

Broccoli

Sweet potatoes

Tuna or grilled chicken breast.

Fifth Meal

Rice cakes

Low sugar cereal

Almond butter

Whey protein.

Foods Bailey Avoids

Certain foods that are a big no for Dana Linn Bailey include:

Processed foods

Refined sugar

Chemical ingredients

Junk food

Artificial additives.

Summary

Dana Linn Bailey is known for her rigorous training style and hard work. Her workouts are mostly high-impact but are suitable for men and women alike. If you too want to attain a sculpted and well-toned body like Bailey, give her workout and diet plan a try, and be consistent throughout your fitness journey.

