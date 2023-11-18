Dana White credits Gary Brecka for his weightloss. This and more about his journey towards a healthier lifestyle

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has had a massive physical transformation in the past couple of years.

Since then, White has not looked back and has continued to push his limits despite all odds. He credits self-proclaimed human biologist, bio-hacker, and co-founder of 10X Health System (based in Miami) Gary Brecka for the same.

Back in September, Dana White shared a post on Instagram with two of his images placed side by side. The photos in question were six years apart and showed visible signs of physical transition.

The post received close to five hundred thousand likes as well as comments from several social media personalities and fans. Actor Josh Brolin, who had earlier played Dan White's character in 'Milk', commented :

Crazy!

Recently, Dana White was in the news for sharing his journey through an 86-hour water fast. He broke the news about the same on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Although he was quite happy with the results he had achieved, he advised his followers to take necessary precautions before setting out on the same path. For those who considered doing the 86-hour fast, he insisted on consulting an expert before doing it.

Dana White and his long-standing association with Gary Brecka, the self-proclaimed human biologist and bio-hacker

An 86-hour water fasting involves relying on water and water-based drinks that have close to no calories (Image via freepik)

Time and again, Dana White has attributed his fitness to his trainer Gary Brecka, with whom he has been associated for the past couple of years. Based on White's account, the bond emerged as a result of his long-standing struggle with multiple diseases.

During one of the initial encounters with Gary Brecka, he estimated that given his current lifestyle, White would only be able to live for as long as ten more years. He reached that conclusion based on certain tests he ran beforehand.

Brecka had then asked White to dedicate at least ten weeks to his program to see the changes himself, which he did. Recollecting his memory from one of the earlier days of his interactions with Gary, White said on The Action Junkeez Podcast in September 2022:

"So, I'm one of these people that, if I set my mind to do something, I absolutely do it. So, I did everything he said, to the letter. I lost 30 pounds."

After this, there has been no looking back from this association. Even after so many years, the UFC CEO always looks up to Gary for his fitness requirements. He also does not shy away from experimentation and engages in certain activities every now and then; the most recent one being the 86-hour water fast.

What is the keto diet, the diet that has apparently helped Dana White maintain his fit physique?

Nowadays many people are following the keto diet in the hopes of obtaining a fit body (Image via freepik)

Dana White swears by the keto diet and for good reason. The massively popular low-carb, high-fat diet not only helps reduce weight but also helps maintain other health vitals that are extremely essential.

White started following this diet on the advice of his trainer Gary Brecka who constantly pressed on the importance of essential fats and amino acids. On the other hand, he completely rejected the idea of the inclusion of essential carbohydrates in the diet.

Following the keto diet has bore fruit for Dana White as he has been able to overcome most of the issues that he was facing before getting on the diet.

According to him both his sleep apnea problems and his issue with his legs had vanished after ten weeks of following Gary Brecka's diet.

Although Dana White has been entirely transparent about his journey, time and again he has maintained that his experiences are his own. It may or may not apply to the others. Therefore, it is best that you consult a specialist before trying out something he has partaken in.