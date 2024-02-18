Dark chocolate for weight loss: Is it effective?

Who does not like indulging in a bite of chocolate every now and then? However, dark chocolate for weight loss is a hack that you may have never tried. If you are a sweet lover who also likes to keep calories in check, then this is the perfect bar for you.

Dark chocolate contains less sugar, preservatives, and additives. Compared to milk chocolate, dark chocolate has more cocoa in it and is milk-free. Many people prefer milk bars to dark chocolate bars because of the taste. There are high amounts of caffeine, which alters the flavor and makes it bitter for the dark type.

If you prefer other types of chocolate, then come along, as you may change your mind after learning about how dark chocolate may help with weight loss to an extent.

What is the dark chocolate hype all about?

Choose dark chocolate for weight loss over milk or white chocolate (Image by Rae Wallis/Unsplash)

Chocolates are usually categorized into milk, dark, and white chocolate. Dark chocolate, however, is more popular these days owing to the hype created by the various brands selling them. This chocolate is bitter and unsweetened and is great for people who choose health over flavor. It is made from cocoa beans. If you are consuming the 100 percent variant, then you get only cocoa in it.

So is the dark chocolate hype valid? To an extent, the answer is yes, because it contains a lot of flavonols. Compared to other sweet bars, it is thus more healthy. These flavanols bestow anticancer and anti-inflammatory properties on chocolate. It is also rich in minerals, making it good for our bones. Having unsweetened chocolate can improve your mood, and it also helps to control hunger because of the strong cocoa scent.

Dark chocolate for weight Loss: Benefits of dark chocolate in weight loss

Let us see what is there in dark chocolate to help you lose weight.

1. Satiation of hunger

Controls your hunger (Image by Siegfried Poepperl/Unsplash)

Eating this type of chocolate can help you curb your hunger pangs and satisfy your cravings as it slows down digestion. If you have dark chocolate you are having something sweet but not so sweet. It can be a healthy dessert option.

Even the smell is like magic, and it can reduce the ghrelin hormone. This hormone links our brain to the stomach and tells us when to eat. When this hormone is suppressed, it can help control binge eating and making us feel full for the rest of the day. If you do not eat so much, and there is a calorie deficit created, you automatically tend to lose weight.

2. Positive mood

Dark chocolate for weight loss and happiness (Image by Luisa Schetinger/Unsplash)

Dark chocolate has been shown to improve moods in men and women. This change is positive, and it can reduce your levels of anxiety and depression. Eating dark chocolate can not only improve your mood but also decrease your hunger levels.

3. Improves metabolism

Dark chocolate for weight loss: Improves metabolism and burns fats (Image by Andrea Riezzo/Unsplash)

Dark chocolate is rich in monosaturated fatty acids. These molecules can increase your metabolism, which can help you burn fat more easily. If you work out often, you can consume this as there is magnesium in it which can relax sore muscles. Thus, recovery becomes very fast for athletes of all kinds.

4. Better insulin levels

Keeps your insulin levels in check (Image by isens usa/Unsplash)

It contains polyphenols, which is a compound that helps in maintaining proper insulin levels by improving insulin sensitivity. It can also help to control blood sugar plus can decrease your chances of getting type-1 diabetes which is linked to weight gain disease. Proper insulin levels can also help the extra sugar present in your bloodstream get used up as energy. This can lead to weight loss.

5. A guilty pleasure that is not so guilty overall in your daily diet

Increases your resting heart rate (Image by Vladislav Bychkov/Unsplash)

Caffeine in dark chocolate can alter your heartbeat and make it beat faster even while resting. Thus, you end up losing more calories. You can have it daily as dessert or a snack but do not overeat it as it is rich in calories too. Moderation is the key.

Milk chocolate vs dark chocolate

Milk chocolate or dark chocolate (Image by Monique Carrati/Unsplash)

Both are not essentially healthy food choices. However, dark chocolate is the better alternative as it has less sugar and milk. The high amount of cocoa makes it a winner in this segment.

If you are allergic to milk you can have the dark version of chocolates. Dark chocolate has potential health benefits and dark chocolate for weight loss is effective.

Do not only eat dark chocolate for weight loss. Exercise regularly, choose a healthy lifestyle, and eat a balanced diet, as in order to lose weight, you will need a calorie deficit. You can create that by exercising and controlling your meals. Eat chocolate, whether milk or dark, in moderation. Life is sweeter with chocolate, but you cannot compromise your health just for sweetness.