Dark spots on the lips? Here are 8 ways to get rid of them

No one likes having dark spots on their lips. However, often the lips are ignored compared to the care we give the rest of our body. Spots and cracks start showing up with time.

More production of melanin and sun rays are the most common factors for hyperpigmentation or dark spots on the lips. Being in really cold temperatures and not acclimatized can cause blue or black lips.

Lips that do not get enough oxygen can turn pale and black as we see in trekkers or climbers who go to the summit. Dark spots or hyperpigmentation can happen for many reasons that we may not know about. Let us look at remedies to get rid of dark spots on the lip today.

How to get rid of dark spots on the lips?

If you are exposed to the sun for long and are under extreme climatic conditions or occupational hazards, you can get dark spots on your lips. Let us see how we can get rid of them easily and hassle-free and look brand new again. It is time to treat the lips right with these remedies.

1# Almond oil

Dark spots on the lips can be reduced by using almond oil (Image by Mockup Graphics/Unsplash)

You can use almond oil as it can nourish your lips. Take a few drops of it on your fingertips and massage your lips. This will remove the dryness by hydrating the skin. The bleaching properties of this oil will remove the dark spots.

2# Lime and honey

A mixture of lime and honey to reduce dark spots (Image by Mariah Hewines/Unsplash)

You can use a mixture of lime and honey. Honey will eliminate the dryness and the lime juice will lessen the dark spots because it is a good bleaching and exfoliating agent.

3# Sugar scrub

A sugar scrub to remove dark spots on the lips(Image by Immo Wegmann/Unsplash)

For a sugar scrub, you will need some sugar and lemon juice. Now mix them in a bowl and scrub your lips with that mixture. Scrubbing will remove the dead skin cells and the lemon juice will do its magical healing.

4# Strawberries

Crushed strawberries to reduce dark spots on the lips (Image by Honza Vojtek/Unsplash)

Strawberries are very rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C is known for healing. Crushing the strawberry and applying it to the lips can reduce dryness and dark spots. Lips will look pink fresh and glowy.

5# Lip balms

Lip balm or lip care products (Image by Alexandra Tran/Unsplash)

Our lips have really thin skin compared to our face and body. When exposed to the sun, they get burnt very fast. This can cause dark spots. Use a lip balm with proper SPF and reapply frequently when out. You can also use a lip cream or lotion to get rid of the dryness.

6# Increasing Water and fluid intake

Drink more water for better-quality lips (Image by Manki Kim/Unsplash)

Your lips can look dry and dead if you do not drink enough water. This can cause the black spots to show even more. Especially when we are dehydrated after a hangover, the dryness shows more on the lips. Drink enough water and fluid and hydrate yourself .

7# Chemical peels and laser therapy

Laser therapy to remove dark spots (Image by NCI/Unsplash)

Chemical peels can reduce hyperpigmentation or dark spots on the lips. It has lactic acid that removes the stains from the lips and brightens them up. Laser treatment on the other hand removes the excess of melanin that is stored or deposited on the lips causing dark spots. Laser treatment is expensive but also very effective. Just a few sittings of laser can make your lips look evergreen again.

8# No smoking

Leave smoking or switch to a vape (Image by Vaporesso/Unsplash)

If you are a smoker, then you must be aware of the dark spots. People can look at your lips and tell you that you smoke. You want to quit smoking for better lips. Within a few weeks, your lips will get back to the normal color.

Dark spots on the lips will be eliminated. You can also switch to a vape if you are very addicted to nicotine. Vaping does not give you dark spots but is still harmful to your health like cigarettes.

So what are you waiting for? It is high time you treat your lips right. Everyone should take care of their skin. Make lip care a part of your routine and get rid of dark spots on the lips. What is love professed through lips called? A KISS! This Valentine's Day get spot-free lips and profess your love.