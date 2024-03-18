David Breashears death: What happened to the famous mountaineer?

David Breashears, a renowned American mountain climber and adventure filmmaker, passed away on Thursday (March 14) at his home in Marblehead, Massachusetts, according to his business manager's statement.

He was 68 years old. Breashears climbed Mount Everest a total of five times, once with an IMAX camera in 1996.

The footage from his journey to the peak was used in the movie "Everest," which propelled him to become a household name.

According to his website, Breashears sent the first broadcasting photos from the peak of Everest in 1983, and he became the nation's first citizen to make it to the summit twice in 1985.

David Breashears cause of death

Ed Viesturs, Kathy Harvard, and Jed Williamson, all lifelong individuals partaking in the American climbing culture who were close to Breashears and his family, corroborated the news. Outside, they got a message from Breashears' family confirming his death.

Breashears was discovered unconscious at his residence. On Thursday, the climbing community was devastated by the unexpected death of climber extraordinaire David Breashears.

David Breashears death (image sourced via youtube))

According to reports, he died from natural causes at home in the town of Marblehead, Massachusetts.

His family made a statement to WCVB-TV:

"It is with tremendous sadness that we share the news of David Breashears' untimely passing.

"David was a beloved brother, uncle, father, friend and colleague and a caring, impassioned advocate of adventure, exploration, and the health of our planet."

Talking about his passion for mountains and climbing them, his family stated:

“He combined his passion for climbing and photography to become one of the world’s most admired adventure filmmakers.”

Breashears started GlacierWorks in 2007, describing it on Facebook as a nonprofit organiszation that, according to his family:

“highlights changes to Himalayan glaciers through art, science, and adventure.

"With GlacierWorks, he used his climbing and photography experience to create unique records revealing the dramatic effects of climate change on the historic mountain range."

Further, the family thanked fans for all the love and prayers they've been sending to Breashears' close ones:

"We want to thank everyone for their wonderful messages of support and love for David and understand that we respectfully ask for privacy as we grieve our loss."

In 1983, Breashears transmitted live photos from Everest's summit, a pioneering achievement.

He became America's first person to summit twice, in 1985. While filming an Everest documentary on May 10, 1996, disaster struck.

A blizzard raged, tragically killing eight climbers as Breashears' crew captured the events.

David Breashears' remarkable passion and achievements will not be forgotten by fans all over the world.

We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and relatives.