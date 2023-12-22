Research shows meditators can switch off consciousness on command

According to a recent scientific study, experienced meditators possess the remarkable ability to switch off their consciousness on command.

Researchers used EEG technology to measure the brain activity of Tibetan Buddhist meditators and found that they could voluntarily induce periods of unconsciousness, known as cessations.

Meditators with a lot of experience and those who voluntarily enter into a state of unconsciousness

Meditation helps in reducing anxiety and stress (Image via Unsplash/Chelsea Shapouri)

Lead researcher Matthew Sacchet, along with an international team of scientists from Australia, the Netherlands and the United States, found that during cessation, meditators briefly lose consciousness. But when they wake up, they say something big has changed in how they think. They feel more clear and aware.

The study, published in the journal Neuropsychologia, listened to what meditators said and also looked at pictures of their brains. It shows us how meditation can really change our mind in a big way.

Being able to control your own consciousness goes against what we thought about how our minds work. This research shows how amazing our minds are and how we can control them.

Controls your brain waves (Image via Unsplash/Amelia Bartlett)

People have been meditating for a long time to get into spiritual and thoughtful states. Lately, scientists have been more interested in meditation and studying how it affects the mind.

This study adds to the evidence that shows meditation can really change us. They used special technology to see what our brainwaves do when we meditate.

Mindfulness practices and the power of meditation

Manages other brain condition as well (Image via Unsplash/Mor Shani)

The results revealed that experienced meditators can intentionally induce periods of unconsciousness.

These cessations were accompanied by notable changes in brain activity. The ability to voluntarily enter states of unconsciousness has far-reaching implications, not only for our understanding of consciousness but also for various fields of study.

Psychology, neuroscience and even the development of therapeutic techniques could benefit from further exploration of how meditation affects cognition.

Mindfullness practices is important (Image via Unsplash/Eric Prouzer)

Understanding the mechanisms behind meditation-induced consciousness modulation may revolutionize approaches to mental well-being. It could potentially offer new avenues for managing conditions like insomnia, anxiety and stress-related disorders.

This study is a big deal because it shows how powerful mindfulness practices can be. They looked at Tibetan Buddhist meditators, but it makes us wonder how meditation can affect everyone's mind.

If they do more studies, we might learn even more about what our minds can do and how meditation can help us feel better.

As scientists keep studying meditation, this study is a big deal for knowing more about consciousness. The results show that meditation can do some amazing things for personal growth, feeling good and maybe even for medical stuff.

So basically, experienced medutation experts can turn off their consciousness whenever they want. This study gives us important info on how mindfulness can change our thinking and make us more aware. If researchers keep digging, they might find new ways to boost brainpower and improve our mental health and well-being.