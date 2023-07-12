Links found between Blood sugar levels and deep-sleep brain waves

A study conducted by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, has revealed an unusual link between deep-sleep brain waves and blood sugar levels.

Based on the study conducted predominantly on the mice population, it was concluded that people who had long hours of undisturbed sleep were more likely to have controlled blood sugar levels in their bodies.

Link explored between Deep-sleep brain waves and blood sugar levels

Further elucidating the relationship between the two parameters, researchers proposed that deep-sleep brain waves released at night help the body regulate its insulin sensitivity, thereby allowing it to maintain its blood sugar levels the next day.

Matthew Walker, Ph.D., a UC Berkeley professor of neuroscience and psychology, who is a contributor to the study, said:

“These synchronized brain waves act like a finger that flicks the first domino to start an associated chain reaction from the brain, down to the heart, and then out to alter the body’s blood sugar regulation."

Walker further stated,

"In particular, the combination of two brain waves, called sleep spindles and slow waves, predict an increase in the body’s sensitivity to the hormone called insulin, which consequentially and beneficially lowers blood glucose levels.”

Based on the study conducted by the University of California, Berkeley, it was found that deep sleep is capable of activating a particular part of the nervous system, which causes increased sensitivity to insulin. This can be instrumental in preventing abrupt changes in blood sugar in the body.

These types of studies are extremely crucial, as they provide scope for human intervention in the treatment of diseases such as diabetes. If the results of the study are taken into consideration, it can be said that by maintaining a healthy sleep schedule, one can easily keep a check on their blood sugar.

Relationship between brain and blood sugar

A new study published in the research journal of the American Diabetes Association claims the existence of specific neurons in the brain that are capable of detecting and responding to blood sugar levels in the body.

Speaking about the discovery, Dr. Michael Schwartzan, an endocrinologist with the University of Washington School of Medicine and co-director of the UW Medicine Diabetes Institute, said:

“We’ve known for a long time that many neurons can detect sugar locally within the brain."

According to the study, it was found that when the level of blood sugar in a person's body increased and remained so for a few days or weeks, even after lowering it, the body had a tendency to raise it to the previous level. One of the contributors to the study said that it was due to the fact that the brain thought that it was where the blood sugar level was supposed to be. This phenomenon can be attributed to the existence of neurons that are capable of regulating blood sugar levels in the body.

