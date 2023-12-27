David Goggins' cheat code to avoid loose skin after weight loss

When people start exercising to cut down on those extra pounds, there is always a concern about loose skin. But David Goggins has revealed his secret code for avoiding this.

David Goggins is a legendary figure when it comes to weight loss. He lost almost a hundred pounds in just 3 months and does not have any stretch marks or loose skin on him.

David was a Navy SEAL and an ultramarathon runner. In this article, we will learn the tricks opted by David Goggins to lose weight so efficiently, and the factors that cause loose skin.

What is the secret of David Goggins to avoid loose skin after weight loss?

David was formerly a Navy SEAL (image by freepik on freepik)

Goggins was also an ultra-distance cyclist, triathlete and public speaker who was awarded for his service in the US Armed Forces. He later left the United States Air Force to become a United States Navy SEAL for which he was required to cut down his weight.

So that's how he embarked on the journey of losing weight.

David Goggins talked about the mistakes that people usually make, saying:

"There is a secret. So most people who want to lose weight, they go into this serious cardiovascular, just dropping calories. What happens is you have this loose skin all over you body."

He continued:

"So I have this routine. I pick up a lightweight, let's say, it's a bench press. I can do the bar 100 times without stopping. You wanna pick something you can do over 100 times without stopping, so if you do stop, so your rest position is the up position and by you resting up, your muscles are still working and you can rest for 10 seconds. Kept that muscle nice and tight".

David explained that by including high number of reps, no matter how hard or easy the workout is, will always help in losing weight without having any loose skin on the body.

His routine of "100 to 500 routine" includes using light weights and repeating it as many times as he can. This helps him to lose weight without having any loose skin.

Another trick opted by David is to rest in an upward position after doing high repetition. This burns and builds tight muscles that ultimately help in losing weight.

He mentioned:

“My biggest fear is I really don't have any big fears because I know that I’m gonna attack it yeah.”

David also put stress on the vitality of figuring things out for yourself and adapting it to pave the way to a healthy body without any stretch marks and loose skin.

Factors causing loose skin

Avoid smoking in order to retain the production of collagen (image by freepik on freepik)

As David Goggins mentioned, there are several factors responsible that can make your skin loose. They are as follows:

Smoking

Consumption of cigarettes can reduce the production of collagen which enhances the loosening of skin. It does not affect your skin directly, but contributes to its development.

Sun exposure

Exposure to sunlight for a long period of time reduces the production of elastin and collagen which makes the skin saggy. Reduction of these components enhances the laxity of the skin after losing weight.

Aging

As people age, they start to lose dermal collagen fibrils, which turns into fragments that make your skin saggy and weak.

David unlocked a new and easy trick to avoid loose skin after weight loss and people who are working out should follow these steps in order to get their desired body free from stretch marks and loose skin.